KRA tightens noose on graft, sends 19 employees home

KRA Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga. Taxman intensifies efforts to root out graft and restore public trust in its operations. [File, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intensified its crackdown on corruption, dismissing 19 employees in the second quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year (October–December), more than double the nine dismissals recorded during the same period in the previous year.

The taxman said the move underscores its renewed commitment to rooting out graft and restoring public trust in its operations.

KRA said in a statement Wednesday that the dismissals are part of a broader effort to address integrity-related issues, with the number of staff cleared of charges dropping significantly to eight cases, compared to 23 in the previous financial year.

Warnings issued to staff also declined sharply, from 15 cases in the second quarter of 2023/2024 to just two, while stern warnings rose to seven cases, up from two. The reported breaches included dishonesty, fraud, absenteeism, conflict of interest, and negligence of duty.

KRA has introduced a series of new measures to combat corruption, including the use of technology to seal revenue leakages.

One key innovation is the iWhistle platform, a web-based tool that allows the public to report corruption and tax evasion anonymously. During the period under review, KRA received 246 corruption reports through iWhistle, with tax estimates totaling Sh4.39 billion.

The anti-corruption drive comes as the agency faces immense pressure to meet a revenue target of Sh2.684 trillion by the end of the financial year in June 2025.

This requires collecting approximately Sh240.17 billion monthly, or Sh8 billion daily. As of December 31, 2024, KRA had collected Sh1.243 trillion, a 4.5 per cent increase from Sh1.189 trillion in the same period the previous year.

However, economic challenges, including a slowdown in GDP growth to 4.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2024, have made the target increasingly difficult to achieve.

Customs revenue grew by 4.8 per cent to Sh429.127 billion, while domestic taxes increased by 4.4 per cent to Sh811.847 billion. Despite these gains, KRA acknowledged that low domestic demand and government austerity measures have adversely affected revenue collection.

KRA remains confident in its ability to meet its target, citing ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and curb corruption.

“KRA is committed to ensuring a corruption-free tax administration system that promotes accountability, transparency, and public trust,” the agency said in a statement.