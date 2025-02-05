From ashes to budding beauty shop: How pharmacist made fortune

Jane Ngugi at her shop attending to clients. [Yvonne Chepkwony, Standard]

Jane Ngugi is a woman of resilience. She transformed her misfortunes into an opportunity by venturing into the unknown, following the 2007-2008 post-election chaos.

Now, she runs a thriving cosmetic business firm. During the post-poll chaos, Jane and her family lived in Kericho County. At the time, she was employed in a pharmacy. She had her credentials as a pharmacist.

Faced with displacement and uncertainty, she ventured into an industry she knew little about.

Jane, who says violence forced her to relocate to Nakuru County with her family, now supplies cosmetic materials to customers in Nakuru - both retail and wholesale.

“From ashes to beauty, that’s my story. It is by God’s grace. During the post-election violence, I never knew where to start in my job search. I left behind a job I would wake up to,” she says.

Leaving behind the life and attachments of working was a puzzle. She never knew how to handle the moment with her young children. Fortunately, her family was supportive.

How she started

She said the turmoil of post-election chaos catalysed her change. She wanted to open a photocopying shop but was discouraged.

“I just felt expectant but never knew what I wanted, but one day, a family friend came to my house and suggested the cosmetic industry given that he was already in the business,” she added.

To her, the idea was ideal as the friend suggested mentoring her throughout the journey as she started the new path.

In 2011, armed with only Sh50,000 as seed capital, she ventured into the cosmetic industry, which she knew little about.

The space, she said was a challenge, but she never relented as she focused on the business. “With the little savings I had, I started my business small, as a retailer. It wasn’t easy, my friend introduced me to the market and suppliers in Nairobi,” she added.

The mother of two explained that having a mentor contributed greatly to her business success as she would get to understand the market trends and customer needs.

Later, Jane decided to borrow a loan to expand her business. She would travel to Nairobi for her stock.

“I got to learn that suppliers get their products in China. Out of curiosity, upon getting the requirements, was connected with an agent and that was the beginning of another journey,” she added.

In 2014, she planned to travel to China but still, she needed someone to hold her hand. “After securing a visa and other necessities, I reached out to my friend who was eager to take me to China. On the first trip, I ensured I marked and got contacts of the suppliers for the next visit.”

She would travel to China thrice a year and would make a kill from the sale. In 2020, her business was doing well and she expanded it by getting enough space.

During that time, she acquired loans and was ready to travel to China when Covid struck leading to a total lockdown globally.

Her plans were shuttered - affecting the business. “I had just small stock, the shop was bigger, had just borrowed a loan and scheduled my travel in April, the lockdown affected everything. I was forced to use the money to get supplies locally which was quite expensive due to the pandemic,” she said.

Jane said the fear of the pandemic instilled panic in her even as the prices skyrocketed.

After the pandemic, picking up the pieces wasn’t a walk in the park, as rent and loans stared at her. She was forced to sell her car to offset the loan and the interest that had accrued.

She also decided to give out part of the shop as it wasn’t easy for her to pay rent. “Life is precious, anything can happen. That’s what I learned from the pandemic and that giving up isn’t a solution, have a plan and way out of a crisis,” she explained.

The business she said has since thrived and has resumed her journey to China. Her focus is on retail and wholesale, catering to the immediate needs of her local community but currently supplies to clients in Nakuru, Nyeri, Baringo, and Baringo counties.

Her strategy is to expand her business by opening outlets across the country and creating more employment.

“Cosmetics is not just about enhancing physical appearance, it’s about boosting confidence and self-esteem, creating a pleasant and supportive atmosphere for clients fostering a sense of community among her customers,” she said.

She said she has tasked herself to impact positive business to the starter and provide advice and support in growing their enterprise.