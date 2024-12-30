The Standard

Muriithi promises to enhance professionalism, service delivery at KRA

By James Wanzala | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi after swearing-in at Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, on December 30, 2024.  [James Wanzala,Standard]

Newly appointed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi has vowed to enhance the professionalism and service delivery at KRA.

Muriithi promised to work with the leadership and management of KRA to ensure service culture across all touch points, engagements and interactions.

“My vision is to steer KRA to become a more professional, fair, yet firm organisation guided by the core values of being trustworthy, ethical, competent, helpful, innovative and simple. Together with members of the Board of Directors, our endeavour will be to ensure KRA achieves its full potential by providing sound governance, oversight and accountability,” said the new KRA Chairman during swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, Monday.

 “We will also continue to build strategic partnerships with our stakeholders in the public and private sector, to develop sector specific, responsive solutions and programmes for our taxpayers; to collectively build and boost the economy of our country,” he added.

Muriithi further committed to leveraging technology to ensure KRA systems are user friendly and easily accessible in order to make it more convenient for the public to comply with tax obligations.

The KRA Chairman has 33 years of professional and leadership experience in the private and public sectors where he has made major contributions to economic thought, policy and leadership development.

He has designed, resourced, and managed implementation of financial sector improvement programmes, economic stimulus initiatives, and provided technical assistance to private companies and governments.

KRA Director General Humphrey Mulongo (right) congratulates newly appointed KRA Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi after taking oath of office at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, on December 30, 2024. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Muriithi served as Laikipia West Member of Parliament between 2007 and 2013 and as Assistant Minister for Industrialisation.

He was instrumental in the development of Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.

Muriithi served as the Laikipia county governor between 2017 and 2022, where he structured the Laikipia County Infrastructure bond, Nanyuki Bulk Water, Laikipia Beef Special Purpose Vehicle, as well as County equipment leasing.

Related Topics

KRA Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi KRA Systems Kenya Revenue Authority
.

Latest Stories

Omtatah arrested as protests over abductions turn violent
Omtatah arrested as protests over abductions turn violent
Nairobi
By David Njaaga
26 mins ago
Turning the Tide: New drug formulation saves mothers from postpartum hemorrhage
Health
By Stephen Nzioka
1 hr ago
Muriithi promises to enhance professionalism, service delivery at KRA
Business
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who are the powerful figures abducting state critics?
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Who are the powerful figures abducting state critics?
Prof Davy Koech: From acclaimed scientist to prisoner and short-lived freedom
By Caleb Atemi 1 hr ago
Prof Davy Koech: From acclaimed scientist to prisoner and short-lived freedom
Supreme Court and Ahmednasir's legal battle rages: Who'll blink first?
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Supreme Court and Ahmednasir's legal battle rages: Who'll blink first?
How digital activism transformed Kenyan politics in 2024
By Winfrey Owino 1 day ago
How digital activism transformed Kenyan politics in 2024
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved