Muriithi promises to enhance professionalism, service delivery at KRA

Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi after swearing-in at Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, on December 30, 2024. [James Wanzala,Standard]

Newly appointed Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi has vowed to enhance the professionalism and service delivery at KRA.

Muriithi promised to work with the leadership and management of KRA to ensure service culture across all touch points, engagements and interactions.

“My vision is to steer KRA to become a more professional, fair, yet firm organisation guided by the core values of being trustworthy, ethical, competent, helpful, innovative and simple. Together with members of the Board of Directors, our endeavour will be to ensure KRA achieves its full potential by providing sound governance, oversight and accountability,” said the new KRA Chairman during swearing-in ceremony at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, Monday.

“We will also continue to build strategic partnerships with our stakeholders in the public and private sector, to develop sector specific, responsive solutions and programmes for our taxpayers; to collectively build and boost the economy of our country,” he added.

Muriithi further committed to leveraging technology to ensure KRA systems are user friendly and easily accessible in order to make it more convenient for the public to comply with tax obligations.

The KRA Chairman has 33 years of professional and leadership experience in the private and public sectors where he has made major contributions to economic thought, policy and leadership development.

He has designed, resourced, and managed implementation of financial sector improvement programmes, economic stimulus initiatives, and provided technical assistance to private companies and governments.

KRA Director General Humphrey Mulongo (right) congratulates newly appointed KRA Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi after taking oath of office at the Supreme Court Building in Nairobi, on December 30, 2024. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Muriithi served as Laikipia West Member of Parliament between 2007 and 2013 and as Assistant Minister for Industrialisation.

He was instrumental in the development of Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.

Muriithi served as the Laikipia county governor between 2017 and 2022, where he structured the Laikipia County Infrastructure bond, Nanyuki Bulk Water, Laikipia Beef Special Purpose Vehicle, as well as County equipment leasing.