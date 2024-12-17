Nacada warns against alcohol sale to minors

Nacada Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa.[File, Standard]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has warned alcohol outlets, particularly those located in petrol stations, against selling liquor to minors.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 17, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa raised concerns over reports of alcohol being dispensed to minors in various outlets across Nairobi.

"NACADA is deeply troubled by reports of minors accessing alcoholic beverages, especially from dispensing outlets situated in petrol stations within Nairobi's Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, and Ngong Road areas," said Omerikwa.

According to him, the rising trend is due to the increasing reliance on mobile transactions, which often bypass age verification processes.

For that reason, business operators have been urged to comply with Section 32(1) of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010, which mandates age verification.

Failure to do so could result in penalties, including imprisonment for up to 12 months, a fine of up to Sh150,000, or both.