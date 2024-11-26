Leadership gaps prompt new approach to gender parity

From left: Dr Musa Misiani – COO JHIL, Dr Julius Kipngetich – GCEO Jubilee Holdings, Njeri Jomo – CEO JHIL, Monica Chege – Head of Marketing JHIL.

The lack of gender balance in leadership positions remains a pressing issue for many organisations.

In response, companies are increasingly implementing policies to foster greater inclusivity and gender parity in the workplace.

Jubilee Health Insurance is one of the companies taking significant steps toward addressing this challenge.

The insurer has focused on promoting equal representation at the leadership level and supporting inclusive workplace practices.

The company has achieved 50 per cent female representation in both its senior leadership and board.

It has also introduced initiatives such as mentorship for young female leaders and a Man’s Council Committee to address challenges faced by male employees.

These efforts earned the company recognition at the 2024 Women on Boards Network (WOBN) Awards.

Jubilee Health Insurance was named Organisation of the Year for its work in advancing gender diversity.

“This award reflects the collective effort of our team to foster a culture where diversity and inclusion are daily practices,” said CEO Njeri Jomo, who was also named CEO of the Year 1st Runners-Up.

The WOBN Awards recognise organisations and individuals advancing gender diversity in governance and leadership.