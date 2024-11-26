The Standard

Leadership gaps prompt new approach to gender parity

By Esther Dianah | 2h ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

From left: Dr Musa Misiani – COO JHIL, Dr Julius Kipngetich – GCEO Jubilee Holdings, Njeri Jomo – CEO JHIL, Monica Chege – Head of Marketing JHIL.

The lack of gender balance in leadership positions remains a pressing issue for many organisations.

 In response, companies are increasingly implementing policies to foster greater inclusivity and gender parity in the workplace.

 Jubilee Health Insurance is one of the companies taking significant steps toward addressing this challenge.

 The insurer has focused on promoting equal representation at the leadership level and supporting inclusive workplace practices.

 The company has achieved 50 per cent female representation in both its senior leadership and board.

 It has also introduced initiatives such as mentorship for young female leaders and a Man’s Council Committee to address challenges faced by male employees.

 These efforts earned the company recognition at the 2024 Women on Boards Network (WOBN) Awards.

 Jubilee Health Insurance was named Organisation of the Year for its work in advancing gender diversity.

 “This award reflects the collective effort of our team to foster a culture where diversity and inclusion are daily practices,” said CEO Njeri Jomo, who was also named CEO of the Year 1st Runners-Up.

 The WOBN Awards recognise organisations and individuals advancing gender diversity in governance and leadership.

Related Topics

Gender Balance Leadership Positons 2024 Women on Boards Network Awards.  Jubilee Health Insurance
.

Latest Stories

JSC confirms five petitions filed against 10 judges over Sh3bn land case
JSC confirms five petitions filed against 10 judges over Sh3bn land case
National
By David Njaaga
9 mins ago
Clergy now back GMOs after learning process
Central
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
18 mins ago
Don't be lured away from Govt, Mutua tells Kamba community
Counties
By Erastus Mulwa
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tribunal orders Stanbic Bank to pay KRA Sh234m in tax claim
By Fred Kagonye 28 mins ago
Tribunal orders Stanbic Bank to pay KRA Sh234m in tax claim
Top banks build Sh230b war chest for bad loans amid economic gloom
By Brian Ngugi 28 mins ago
Top banks build Sh230b war chest for bad loans amid economic gloom
The perils of State-induced economic uncertainty
By XN Iraki 2 hrs ago
The perils of State-induced economic uncertainty
Ruto turns tables, plays hidden cards to outplay critics
By Biketi Kikechi 20 hrs ago
Ruto turns tables, plays hidden cards to outplay critics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved