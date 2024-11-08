The Standard

Co-op Bank inks deal with water providers in latest Public-Private Partnership

By Brian Ngugi | 1h ago

Vincent Kihara Head Corporate Banking Co-operative Bank, Francis Musinguzi the Africa Regional Director at Water.Org and Aarno Keijzer, Lead Impact Finance at Aqua during the signing of the partnership agreement. [Courtesy]

Cooperative Bank has today signed a deal with water providers in its latest Public-Private Partnership.

The new collaboration between the bank, Aqua for All, Water.org, and the Water & Sanitation Services Provider Association (WASPA) aims to significantly improve access to clean water and sanitation across the country.

The bank’s Director for Corporate and Institutional Banking Lydia Rono said the partnership will unlock over Sh500 million in loan facilities for medium-sized water infrastructure projects.

Ms Rono said water service providers across the country will benefit from the program, which offers loan incentives enabling access to low-cost financing with loan rebates upon successful project completion and moratoriums on principal repayment during construction.

The deal also enables technology assistance allowing for training and support for project development, proposal writing, and monitoring, ensuring projects are financially viable and meet technical standards.

Cooperative Bank has today signed a deal with water providers in its latest Public-Private Partnership. [Courtesy]

"This partnership brings together extensive experience in finance, technical assistance, and infrastructure development," said Ms Rono, adding, "We believe it will improve lives and livelihoods across Kenya by expanding access to clean water and sanitation."

Water.org Africa Regional Director Francis Musinguzi said Aqua for All will manage the Sh500 million loan fund, targeting at least 15 projects that will improve access to safe water and sanitation for 50,000 people in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas.

"We will support WSPs in developing bankable proposals and provide capacity building for both the water providers and the Co-operative Bank's project financing team," said Musinguzi.

According to him, this will ensure efficient project implementation and measurable impact.

His sentiments were echoed by Aarno Keijzer, Lead Impact Finance at Aqua for All who said the partnership also addresses Non-Revenue Water (NRW) reduction, a challenge faced by many water utilities.

"Our intervention supports projects that improve efficiency and expand service reach," said Keijzer

The collaboration paves the way for a more sustainable water and sanitation sector in Kenya, ultimately benefiting communities across the country.

Related Topics

Co-op Bank Co-op Bank-PPP Deal Water Service Providers Co-op Bank-Water Service Providers Loan Deal
.

Latest Stories

Two children die from polio vaccine reactions, Health Ministry says
Two children die from polio vaccine reactions, Health Ministry says
Health & Science
By Esther Nyambura
20 mins ago
SMEs to benefit from new drive to boost intra-Africa trade
Business
By Esther Dianah
53 mins ago
Co-op Bank inks deal with water providers in latest Public-Private Partnership
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Safaricom braces for showdown with KRA on data demand
By Frankline Sunday 1 hr ago
Safaricom braces for showdown with KRA on data demand
When rain clouds gather around Judiciary, beware a mighty 'mugumo' is about to fall
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
When rain clouds gather around Judiciary, beware a mighty 'mugumo' is about to fall
Diligent man from Equatorial Guinea proves middle age isn't always about going downhill
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
Diligent man from Equatorial Guinea proves middle age isn't always about going downhill
KRA system failure delays export of tea worth Sh2.9 billion
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
KRA system failure delays export of tea worth Sh2.9 billion
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved