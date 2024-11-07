Report shows Africa makes strides toward gender equality, but challenges remain

The Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report was unveiled on Nov 6, 2024. [Courtesy]

A new report by the African Development Bank Group and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has revealed that African women have made significant strides towards gender equality in recent years. However, the continent still has a long way to go to achieve full parity.

The Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report shows that women in Africa have improved their position across economic, social, and political spheres, but challenges persist. While women have made significant progress in education and healthcare, they continue to face barriers in economic participation and political representation.

"The report is a call to action for African governments to invest in Africa's women and girls for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development," said Nathalie Gahunga, Manager of the Gender and Women Empowerment Division at the African Development Bank.

Keiso Matashane-Marite, Chief of the ECA's Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Section, emphasized the need for accelerated action. "None of the targets for Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality are on track," she said. "Africa cannot achieve sustainable prosperity if half its potential remains underutilized."

To address these challenges, the report recommends several key actions, including Investing in education and healthcare. This will help overcome barriers like early marriage and inadequate school facilities.

It also suggests enforcing gender quotas which would help Increase women's representation in leadership positions.

At the same time addressing gender norms and practices will help challenge harmful stereotypes and discriminatory practices.

The report also suggests boosting women's economic participation by addressing occupational segregation and providing access to finance and training.

By implementing these recommendations, African countries can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all, the report says.