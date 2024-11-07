The Standard

Global real estate investors find sweet spot in alluring Watamu

By Philip Mwakio | 1h ago
Hotels in Watamu. [File, Standard]

Watamu in Kilifi stands out as the premier destination on the Kenyan Coast, boasting stunning long stretches of white sandy beaches, crystal-clear blue waters, abundant marine life, and a vibrant cultural heritage.

Steeped in cultural history, Watamu is also home to a recently listed World Heritage site: the Gede Ruins, an ancient Swahili village dating back to the 12th century. 

Despite its historical features, the once sleepy village in Malindi Constituency has emerged as an ideal investment destination for star-rated hotels like the five-star Medina Palms and the award-winning Hemingways Beach Resort. 

Local real estate investor Emmanuel Tinga Charo, who is also a hotelier, said Watamu’s demand for holiday homes and eco-friendly developments is on an upward swing. 

“There are various plots of land for sale where investors can put up projects of their choice,” he said, adding that the area has become a preferred investment destination for some of the richest people in the world. 

Watamu is also a prime destination for water sports enthusiasts for such activities as windsurfing, paddle boarding, kayaking and kite surfing. 

For deep sea fishing, Watamu provides many opportunities for a catch of marlin, tuna, sailfish, and other marine species. 

It is also a place of the great humpback whales, known for their incredible migrations around the world’s oceans. 

With all the incredible offerings, Watamu is proving a magnet for international real estate investors. Mr Charo said that Watamu is the destination of choice for those keen on holidaying with all the natural amenities that nature provides. 

He noted that apart from local big shots in the public and private sectors, an array of international stars and sports personalities, including a former Head of State of a powerful nation, own parcels of land in the area. 

Watamu’s tropical climate, characterised by warm temperatures all year round, attracts visitors. It is the ideal location for retirement and family homes and commercial properties. 

Mr Charo said the growing expatriate community, including Europeans, Americans, and Asians has made it easier for the town to grow in recent years. 

“There are many businesses in and around Watamu. It is worth noting that revenue generated from businesses that operate here out jumps those from Kilifi and Malindi towns,’’ Mr Charo, who owns a state-of-the-art shopping mall, the Watamu Complex, said. 

The county and national governments, he added, have also put up offices in the area, adding to its appeal. 

“However, we need more government services to be fully decentralised like having the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices here,” he said, adding that such services are available in Malindi and Kilifi towns respectively.  Mr Charo said most buildings in Watamu are painted all white, giving the town an exotic appeal. 

He commended the county government for heeding investors’ call to open up the town by constructing feeder roads, making movement easier for locals and tourists. In over two decades, Mr Charo noted, the town has undergone a full metamorphosis with tourism remaining the main economic activity. 

However, he pointed out that despite being a tourist haven, it has no tourist information centre. 

Another investor in agribusiness and hospitality, Isaac Rodrot, said additional social amenities like stadiums, and fully-fledged fire stations must be put up in the area.  “The population here is growing fast. However, recreational facilities are lacking, leaving the town’s youth with very little to do,” he said. 

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro said his administration would sponsor a bill in the local county assembly, seeking the creation of the Kilifi Tourism Board, similar to the Mombasa Tourism Council in a bid to promote tourism. 

Mr Mung’aro said the expansion of the Malindi International Airport and the upgrading of the Mombasa-Malindi highway to a dual carriageway would boost the tourism sector and help open up the area.

.

There is no difference between Kenyan politics and shadow plays
.

.

