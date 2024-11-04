The Standard

KNCCI Board appoints Ahmed Farah as new CEO

By Winfrey Owino | 48m ago
Ahmed Farah appointed KNCCI CEO. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has announced the appointment of Ahmed Farah as the new CEO.

He takes over from Patrick Nyangweso who was appointed in May 2023.

According to an announcement by the Chamber’s President Erick Rutto, Farah boasts of “impressive track record of achievements and a wealth of experience”.

“[He] brings an impressive track record of achievements and a wealth of experience that aligns seamlessly with KNCCI's mission to foster economic growth, support businesses, and enhance Kenya's global trade footprint,” Rutto said.

“His expertise in creating strategic public-private partnerships has significantly boosted international investments to modernize Kenya's infrastructure and trade systems,” KNCCI President said.

He is the immediate former country director for TradeMark Africa in Kenya.

Farah boasts of a master’s degree in international development from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s in commerce from Kenyatta University.

.

