Nairobi gears up for 2024 Big 5 Construct Kenya exhibition

Members of public walk past display of a building uproan at the National Construction Authority stand during the The Big 5 Construct East Africa exhibition at the Kenyatta International Conference Center on Nov 9, 2018. [File, Standard]

Nairobi County will next month play host to the 2024 edition of the Big 5 Construct Kenya exhibition as it aims to showcase innovation and growth.

The event is expected to stand as a beacon of innovation and collaboration as the country strides toward becoming a global player in the construction industry.

The event to be held between November 6 and 8, 2024 at the Sarit Expo Centre will welcome Big 5 Construct Kenya bringing together 150+ exhibitors and 8,500 professionals.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development in Kenya, Big 5 Construct Kenya brings together contractors, consultants, developers, architects, project managers, engineers, facility managers, interior designers, agents and distributors to conduct business within Kenya’s rapidly growing construction sector, stemming from planned infrastructure projects.

Country pavilions this year will feature China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Turkey and the UAE presenting the latest in construction trends.

Mehtap Gursoy, Portfolio Director of Construction at dmg events said these international representations underscore Kenya's growing status as a hub for construction excellence.

“Big 5 Construct Kenya aims to support international companies to tap into diverse opportunities within Kenya’s construction industry and facilitate their engagement with influential buyers and decision-makers,” she said.

According to her, this focus on fostering connections between local and international stakeholders is crucial for nurturing a robust construction value chain.

“It supports the local construction value chain and promotes collaboration between local and international stakeholders. It also provides active buyers with the opportunity to find the products, services and innovations they are seeking,” said Gursoy.

Participants will benefit from networking opportunities and CPD-certified talks across four themes including architecture, technology, project management, and sustainability.

Notable exhibitors include Elite Tools, Framecad, and Bauer offering solutions that align with Kenya’s growing demand for infrastructure.

Gursoy said the recent economic rebound in Kenya, characterised by a remarkable 14 per cent growth in GDP in 2023, has spotlighted the construction sector's pivotal role, contributing 6.6 per cent to the national economy.

She said the surge in residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects is a testament to the rapid urbanisation that continues to redefine Kenya’s landscape.

Members of public sample displayed products and services at various stands during the The Big 5 Construct East Africa exhibition at the Kenyatta International Conference Center on Nov 9, 2018. [File, Standard]

“As the country embarks on ambitious initiatives like Konza Technology City and the LAPSSET Corridor Programme, the Big 5 Construct Kenya offers an invaluable platform to showcase and discuss these transformative projects,” she said.

In addition to the exhibition, Big 5 Construct Kenya will host the Big 5 Talks, featuring over 20 CPD-certified sessions that allow attendees to earn professional development points while engaging in critical discussions.

With themes spanning architecture, project management, technology, and sustainability, these sessions are designed to equip professionals with the insights necessary to navigate the sector's evolving landscape.

This year's event also highlights a diverse range of exhibitors across the full construction value chain, from building materials and concrete to digital construction and sustainable practices.

Noteworthy first-time exhibitors, such as Decotech Metal and Suprimo, will introduce innovative solutions, emphasising the event's commitment to showcasing cutting-edge developments.

“As the construction sector faces challenges related to sustainability, the Big 5 Construct Kenya is poised to emphasize eco-friendly practices and innovations. By providing a space for dialogue on integrating sustainability into construction methodologies, the event aims to address the pressing environmental concerns while meeting the demands of a growing population,” said Gursoy.

She said the event serves as more than just a trade exhibition but a crucial opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage, share insights, and forge partnerships.

“By uniting a diverse array of professionals, from contractors to interior designers, the event is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Kenya’s construction industry,” she said.