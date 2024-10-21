Bureau for animal resource banks on workshop to drive market-led transformation

Participants at the ongoing workshop in Naivasha in a significant step towards transforming Africa's pastoral economy. [Courtesy]

AU’s Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) is hosting a four-day high-level workshop in Naivasha in a significant step towards transforming Africa's pastoral economy.

The African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform Technical Pillar Planning and Stakeholder Engagement workshop brings together experts and key stakeholders from Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia to chart a transformative path for Africa’s pastoral communities.

The APMD Platform aims to drive market-led transformations in pastoralism, a vital livelihood for millions across the continent.

The Platform further seeks to integrate pastoralists into more lucrative livestock markets, in a bid to enhance their economic resilience.

APMD Platform project lead Prof Ahmed Elbeltagy said the workshop is a crucial part of that process, as it will validate priority actions, develop a robust technical implementation plan, and identify both implementers and beneficiaries of the platform’s initiatives.

“It aims to address the challenges facing pastoralist communities while unlocking the vast potential of pastoral markets on the continent,” he said.

The APMD Platform contributes to key African Union strategies such as Agenda 2063 and the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

With a focus on sustainable development and rural resilience, the platform is set to transform pastoral markets and uplift pastoral communities, providing a roadmap for Africa’s future.

Kenya and Nigeria have been identified as ‘Lighthouse Country’ where the APMD Platform will initially translate strategies into action.

Six additional Strategic Outreach Countries (SOCs) will benefit from the lessons learned during this phase, in a bid to scale up success across the region.

"The goal is to foster collaboration among pastoral livestock stakeholders and ensure that pastoralists can access more profitable markets while ensuring food security across Africa," Prof Elbeltagy said.

Pastoral communities form the backbone of Africa's economy, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions, where livestock farming provides a livelihood for millions.

Despite their significance, these communities face persistent challenges, including limited access to markets, climate change effects, and policy gaps.

Prolonged climate change-related drought has led to the loss of millions of livestock in Africa, shattering the livelihoods of pastoralist communities.

Different stakeholders said the APMD Platform is designed to provide practical, market-driven solutions to these challenges, ensuring pastoralism remains resilient and profitable.

The platform is anchored on three key pillars of enabling policy environment, functional data ecosystem, and private sector integration.

Experts say fostering partnerships between pastoralists and private enterprises will help to improve livestock marketing, trade infrastructure, and economic opportunities.