Nairobi to host world trade chambers summit

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Erick Rutto. [File, Standard]

Nairobi has been chosen as the host city for the World Chambers Federation (WCF) Africa Summit 2025, marking a historic moment as Africa prepares to take the lead in global economic discussions.

The announcement was made during the WCF Europe and Asia Summit held in İstanbul, Türkiye, earlier this week where Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) president Erick Rutto officially received the leadership mantle for the upcoming event.

Set to take place from April 9 to 11, 2025, the WCF Africa Summit will be the first on the continent, providing a platform for fostering economic collaboration and promoting African business interests on the global stage.

The handover ceremony was attended by WCF chairman Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu and International Chamber of Commerce secretary general John Denton.

In his acceptance speech, Rutto underscored the significance of the summit in advancing the mission of the WCF and highlighted Africa’s burgeoning economic potential.

"Africa is ready to lead the conversation on inclusive economic growth and trade integration," he stated. "With the African Continental Free Trade Area and our collective efforts, we will position African businesses on the global stage," he said.

The WCF Africa Summit aims to facilitate crucial discussions on global trade, technology innovation, and sustainable development, he added.

Hisarcıklıoğlu said the summit would yield impactful outcomes for chambers globally and significantly contribute to Africa’s economic transformation.

"We believe that under Dr Rutto's guidance, the WCF Africa Summit 2025 will be a pivotal moment for chambers worldwide."

Denton said the ICC is excited to expand its reach to Africa, promoting shared prosperity through trade and "driving the global economy toward more inclusive growth."

He emphasized that the 2025 summit is expected to be the largest business gathering of the year, fostering new partnerships and initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary global challenges.

By hosting the summit, Nairobi is poised to become a central hub for international business dialogue.