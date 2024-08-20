Tripartite approach needed to realise full benefits of AI in education

Universities must align with industry demands and provide students with practical AI education. [iStockphoto]

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), Africa stands at a crossroads.

Emerging technologies like AI and machine learning are no longer futuristic concepts but present-day realities shaping our world.

As we advance towards a hyper-connected society, the potential for a technological revolution in Africa is immense, with AI at the helm as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

However, it is important to note that AI is more than just one of many game-changing technologies; rather, it represents a crucial turning point for multiple industries in Africa.

Beyond ordinary technological improvement, artificial intelligence is ushering African nations into an era of many possibilities.

A report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa paints an optimistic picture, projecting a $1.5 trillion (Sh193.5 trillion) boost to the continent’s GDP if African firms can capture just 10 per cent of the burgeoning global AI market.

This isn’t merely a statistic; it’s a beacon of hope for transformative change across Africa. Furthermore, Africa is considered soon be home to one-fifth of the world’s consumers and considering that the continent already has the world’s youngest population; it is important to ensure that strong tools like AI are effectively aligned to the unique needs of Africa’s rising consumer base.

Yet, the continent grapples with significant challenges, including a glaring skills gap in AI expertise. This is where the tripartite synergy between academia, industry, and government becomes pivotal.

Each sector plays a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of AI talent, fostering innovation, and ensuring ethical practices in AI development.

A recent AI in Education workshop hosted by the Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) underscored the importance of academic institutions in addressing the AI skills gap by providing curricula focusing on AI education, advanced research, and development for students.

Universities, often constrained by resources, must align with industry demands and provide students with practical AI education.

The inclusion of industry players as crucial partners with academics will facilitate real-life experiences, coaching, and mentoring, as well as improve the practical application of AI education.

Industry partnerships can offer internships and real-world problem-solving opportunities, while government support can extend to funding, policy frameworks, and infrastructure development.

Moreover, academia’s role in advancing research and converting findings into marketable solutions is indispensable. Industry and government can aid in bridging the gap between theoretical research and commercial application, identifying challenges, and testing AI solutions.

With AI ethics gaining global attention, academic research on the ethical, legal, and social implications of AI is crucial.

The industry’s commitment to ethical AI development and the government’s legislative frameworks can ensure that AI advances are inclusive and beneficial to society at large.

In conclusion, the trajectory of AI development in Africa hinges on a skilled workforce, innovation, ethical growth, and sustainable ecosystems. These objectives are attainable only through a collaborative effort among academia, industry, and government.