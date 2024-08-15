The Standard

Lenders lobby welcomes AU decision on creditor status

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 2d ago
Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission H.E. Albert M. Muchanga (c), joins Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI) Principals & Principal Representatives among them - Shelter Afrique Development Bank CEO Thierno-Habib Hann (l) and ATIDI CEO Manuel Moses (2nd right) at a Press Conference in Accra, Ghana. The Alliance Principals lauded AU Ministers and Central Bank Governors decisions on African Multilateral Financial Institutions’ preferred creditor status reached during the 7th Ordinary Session of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning, and Integration early June, in Tunis, Tunisia. [Courtesy]

The Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI) has welcomed an endorsement by African Union (AU) ministers of finance and Central Bank governors.

Speaking at their seventh ordinary session of the AU's Specialised Technical Committee (STC) meeting on finance, monetary affairs, economic planning, and integration, the ministers said AAMFI envisaged to become a powerful negotiating body that will improve Africa’s position in the global financial system.

This was during the third meeting of its Governing Council on the margins of the AU meeting held in Accra, Ghana.

"The STC Ministerial declaration and decisions reflect the role of African AMFIs in the continent's financial architecture," they said in a statement.

During the meeting, the AAMFI received key support from the AU and was recognised by the specialised technical committee as crucial for strengthening the continental financial framework and advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The ministers and Central Bank governors committed to enhancing the capital and credit ratings of AMFIs to mobilise essential funding for Africa's growth.

They however expressed concerns over recent reports questioning the preferred creditor status of AMFIs, emphasizing its importance in engaging with credit rating agencies and securing development financing.

The ministerial declaration affirmed the importance of the rights conferred on AMFIs by African governments, noting that it is crucial for reducing borrowing costs and deepening capital markets.

The ministers and Central Bank bosses urged AU member States to uphold their commitments to AMFIs and respect their treaty obligations. They recommended that the AU Assembly mandate the African Union Commission (AUC) to work with AAMFI in engaging key stakeholders, including the G20.

The ministers rooted for the establishment of AU financial institutions, including the African Monetary Institute and the African Financial Stability Mechanism.

The AMFIs, established by African States have proven to be responsive in times of crisis, and are commercially sustainable, generating profits and investment returns for shareholders while fulfilling their important development mandates.

AAFMI was co-founded by the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance, African Export-Import Bank, Shelter Afrique Development Bank, Trade and Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, African Reinsurance Corporation,  and Zep-Re PTA Reinsurance Company

Related Topics

African Union Central Bank Governors AU Commission AAMFI
.

Latest Stories

Ruto directs Mbadi to avert looming strike by teachers, dons
Ruto directs Mbadi to avert looming strike by teachers, dons
National
By PCS
4 mins ago
WASH interventions help reduce waterborne disease rates in schools
Education
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
44 mins ago
Premium Irony of killing manufacturing sector only to export farm labour to the UK
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

2027 game plan: Kalonzo in fresh political dilemma after Raila deal
By Josphat Thiong'o 44 mins ago
Premium 2027 game plan: Kalonzo in fresh political dilemma after Raila deal
Troubled Mobius finds mystery rescuer in boost to local industry
By Macharia Kamau 44 mins ago
Premium Troubled Mobius finds mystery rescuer in boost to local industry
Irony of killing manufacturing sector only to export farm labour to the UK
By Patrick Muinde 44 mins ago
Premium Irony of killing manufacturing sector only to export farm labour to the UK
Eldoret city forced to pull down 'embarrassing' statues amid public backlash
By Stephen Rutto 13 hrs ago
Premium Eldoret city forced to pull down 'embarrassing' statues amid public backlash
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved