Insurer, Workpay in deal to ease employees' access to motor cover

Ms Bente Krogmann, CEO of mTek (R) and a representative of Workpay during a partnership launch. [Courtesy]

Digital insurance platform mTek has partnered with payroll solution firm Workpay to simplify access to motor insurance cover for employees on the Workpay system.

The deal targets employees whose employers are using Workday for HR and payroll management.

The collaboration comes after the integration of Workpay’s platform, which enhances Human Resources and payroll processes, with mTek’s digital insurance offerings.

The pact allows employees and other users of the Workpay platform to easily compare and procure insurance products tailored to their diverse needs spanning motor, health, life, and general insurance options.

mTek chief executive Bente Krogmann said their collaboration will simplify and ease the purchase of insurance covers, making the process more affordable, accessible and efficient for users.

“Through this collaboration, mTek and Workpay aim to simplify the selection and purchasing process of insurance, making it more affordable, accessible, and efficient for users,” Ms Bente says.

“We have seamlessly integrated our platform within the Workpay ecosystem so customers can browse and purchase insurance products within a trusted environment. By leveraging our strengths, mTek and Workpay can expand our reach across Africa, tapping into new markets and customer segments.

This growth will not only benefit our two companies but also contribute to the overall development of the insurance and HR payroll industries in the region.” The deal is expected to drive higher insurance penetration rates, particularly among employees who have not previously had the resources or knowledge to secure comprehensive coverage.

Workpay chief business officer Edwin Mwangi lauded the partnership saying it will streamline insurance procurement for employers and their employees.

“We are excited to partner with mTek to streamline insurance procurement for employers and their employees. This collaboration simplifies administrative processes, leveraging Workpay’s expertise in HR and payroll management to offer tailored insurance products and a seamless user experience,” says Mwangi.