Absa, ITC to host women entrepreneurs conference

Absa Bank Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna (left). Absa InspireMe Conference targets over 10,000 women entrepreneurs. June 13, 2024. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Absa Bank Kenya and the International Trade Centre‘s (ITC) SheTrades Kenya Hub are set to host a meeting of women entrepreneurs from the continent.

The conference will be targeting over 10,000 women entrepreneurs across Africa. Dubbed, Absa InspireMe Conference, the annual event under Absa Bank’s women in business was launched in 2021.

The conference facilitates market linkages, business-to-business networking, and business mentorship for women entrepreneurs.

It is in line with Absa’s new brand promise launched earlier this year - Your Story Matters - which shifts the bank’s purpose to a more customer-centric business.

“We are thrilled to be once again hosting the conference in Nairobi. Our mission is to create a platform that brings together prominent African women in business and entrepreneurs to share ideas, empower one another and discuss emerging trends and skills necessary to transform their institutions and propel them to various levels of growth,” said Absa Bank Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna.

Ms Wasuna was speaking last week when she addressed the media during the launch event held at Absa Headquarters, Nairobi. This year’s conference brings together women entrepreneurs from Absa participating countries, which include Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Mauritius and Uganda, as well as participating countries under SheTrades Hubs in Africa - Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, Ghana, The Gambia and Nigeria.

Concurrent with the Absa InpsireMe Conference and as part of the Kenya - UK Trade Mission, select women-led businesses from the agrifood, textiles and apparel, handicrafts, and accessories sectors will participate in a series of one-to-one business meetings with potential buyers from the UK delegation and African corporations.

Representatives from participating SheTrades Hubs will also discuss potential collaboration with the three participating UK delegates from the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber International, and West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as export opportunities available to UK Developing Countries Trading Scheme.

“The African market represents a 1.4 billion market opportunity for Kenyan SMEs to conduct business with the continent. This conference will bring 11 UK buyers and 20 large corporations from the SheTrades Hubs countries to explore new opportunities with the women entrepreneurs at the forum,“ said SheTrades Hub Regional Coordinator Phyllis Mwangi.