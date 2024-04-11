From fields to futures: India's impact on Kenyan agriculture

In July 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated India's commitment to bolstering partnerships with African nations, particularly in agriculture. Since then, India has diligently translated this commitment into action, with tangible initiatives and substantial investments across the continent. Kenya, in particular, has emerged as a focal point for India's agricultural diplomacy, presenting a promising avenue for mutually beneficial collaboration.

The significance of agriculture in fostering economic growth and ensuring food security cannot be overstated, especially in countries like India and Kenya, where a substantial portion of the population relies on agriculture for their livelihood. India's own journey from a food-deficit nation to a self-sufficient, food-exporting country serves as a beacon of hope for nations striving to achieve similar feats.

India's expertise in agriculture, coupled with Kenya's burgeoning agricultural sector, presents a ripe opportunity for collaboration. The recent announcement of a $250 million (Sh32.5 billion) line of credit to Kenya for agriculture mechanisation and modernisation initiatives underscores India's commitment to supporting Kenya's agricultural transformation. This financial injection, along with ongoing engagements such as the visit, this week, of an agro-business delegation from India, signifies a deepening of bilateral ties with tangible outcomes.

Furthermore, India's focus on climate-resilient crops like millet and its efforts to promote sustainable agricultural practices provide valuable lessons for Kenya and other developing nations grappling with the challenges of climate change. By leveraging India's experience and expertise, Kenya can chart a path towards sustainable agricultural development, ensuring food security while mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change.

Moreover, the synergy between India and Kenya extends beyond government cooperation to encompass partnerships between businesses and agricultural institutions. Indian companies, with their expertise in seeds, technology, and food processing, can play a pivotal role in enhancing Kenya's agricultural productivity and value-addition capabilities. Such collaborations have the potential to create employment opportunities, alleviate poverty, and stimulate economic growth in both countries.

As we navigate an increasingly interconnected and uncertain world, building resilient agricultural systems becomes paramount. India and Kenya, with their shared commitment to agricultural development, have the opportunity to emerge as global leaders in sustainable agriculture. By fostering a robust partnership rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, both nations can pave the way for a future where no one goes hungry, and prosperity is shared by all.

The burgeoning Indo-Kenyan agricultural partnership holds immense promise for driving sustainable development and transforming lives. By harnessing the collective strengths of both nations, we can create a more resilient, equitable, and prosperous future for generations to come. We must seize this opportunity and work together toward realising our shared vision of a food-secure and prosperous world.

Mr Ravi is the Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, India