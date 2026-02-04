Njoro Girls' student died of swollen brain, lack of oxygen

Police officers engage protesters outside Njoro Girls’ School over the death of Brenda Akinyi, a Form Four student, under unclear circumstances. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A student from Njoro Girls Senior School, enrolled in Form Four, tragically passed away due to cerebral swelling and oxygen deprivation after a brief acute illness.

Pathologists who performed the postmortem on the student, Brenda Akinyi, noted that she had been ill for several days.

They indicated that her life might have been saved had treatment been administered expeditiously.

Dr Titus Ngulungu and Wangari Wambugu, who examined on Tuesday evening, affirmed that Akinyi’s body showed no signs of injury.

"Upon dissection and examination, no injuries were detected. However, further inspection revealed cerebral swelling," explained Dr Ngulungu.

He further stated that Akinyi’s lungs were abnormally congested and watery, suggesting dehydration.

Additionally, the physicians observed that her body was experiencing inadequate oxygen intake following the onset of illness, resulting in respiratory difficulty.

"We conclude that the cause of death was a swollen brain coupled with respiratory problems due to lung congestion. In my professional opinion, she was suffering from an acute condition, which we suspect to be cerebral malaria; however, further tests will be conducted," Ngulungu stated.

Wangari Wambugu, the family’s pathologist, commented that earlier detection of her condition could have facilitated treatment and potentially saved her life.

She mentioned that Akinyi’s illness developed over a short period, and samples had been sent for toxicology and other investigations to determine if underlying conditions contributed.

The report was released amid the family’s appeal to Njoro residents to cease the escalating conflict between the community and the school.

This appeal followed accusations by the family of negligence, alleging the school failed to inform them promptly that Akinyi had been ill for more than three days.

However, on Tuesday, Apostle Gideon Luvisia stated that the family acknowledged the school's efforts to assist Akinyi and emphasised that the school was not culpable of negligence.

“After further reflection and review of the results, the family is persuaded that the school acted in good faith. We harbour no grievances against the school,” Luvisia stated.

He urged residents who had accused the school to end their protests and to collaborate to ensure that Akinyi receives a respectful and honourable farewell.

Luvisia also remarked that the tensions, which resulted in protests on Monday and the subsequent decision by the Ministry to send Form Four and Three students home for one week, were unhelpful to both the family and the school.

“There is considerable misinformation circulating on social media, which has compounded our grief. It complicates our mourning and hampers our ability to find closure," he observed.

Akinyi succumbed on Friday morning while under treatment at Nakuru Level V Hospital. Her illness had been first identified at school.

Although the family initially accused the school of negligence, they revised their stance on Tuesday.

Victoria Mulili, the Director of Education for Nakuru County, confirmed that the temporary suspension of Form Four and Three students was intended to alleviate tensions. Currently, only Grade 10 students remain at the school.