How Kenya's green mobility shift can fuel sustainable growth

In the relentless pursuit of economic growth, the world faces an unavoidable reality, the environmental impact of our actions, particularly in the transportation sector. This is a domain where progress and sustainability must intersect, not just for the sake of our planet, but for the continued viability of our businesses.

As a business leader, I see an urgent need to reimagine our approach to transportation, a sector responsible for about 23 per cent of global energy-related CO2 emissions (IEA).

We are witnessing a global crisis manifesting in elevated temperatures, extreme weather, and jeopardized ecosystems. The ITF Transport Outlook 2023 starkly reminds us that transportation contributes 23% to the world's energy-related CO2 emissions. Yet, amidst these daunting statistics lies an opportunity for innovative leadership and strategic transformation, particularly in emerging markets like Africa, and notably, Kenya.

Kenya, with its unique set of challenges in green mobility, represents a smaller, yet significant reflection of the broader African experience. Despite its lower contribution to global emissions, the country grapples with the repercussions of urban congestion, air pollution, and a reliance on fossil fuel technologies. Yet, this landscape is ripe for revolutionary green mobility solutions.

The Kenyan government’s electric mobility program is a pioneering step towards this. The promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of a robust charging infrastructure are not just environmental actions; they are strategic business moves towards energy independence and long-term economic stability.

In congested urban areas like Nairobi, the challenges are not just about reducing emissions but also about improving quality of life and business efficiency. The adoption of eco-friendly public transportation, such as electric bicycles, can be a game-changer. It’s a chance to reinvent urban mobility, making it not only more sustainable but also more efficient and profitable.

Investment in transportation infrastructure must be a priority. This means not just upgrading roads but also designing cities for people, not cars. Pedestrian walkways and dedicated bike lanes can transform urban spaces, making them more accessible and business-friendly.

Innovation must be at the heart of Kenya's journey towards sustainable transportation. Supporting local entrepreneurs and startups in the green mobility space can spark a wave of economic and environmental transformation. It’s an opportunity to position Kenya as a leader in sustainable transportation solutions, both in Africa and globally.

Policy support is critical in this transition. Incentives for EVs, stringent emissions standards, and investments in green infrastructure are more than just environmental policies, they are economic strategies that can position Kenya as a forward-thinking player in the global market.

Community engagement and awareness are essential for the success of green mobility initiatives. Educating the public about the benefits of sustainable transportation can drive a significant shift in consumer behavior, opening up new markets and business opportunities.

International collaboration can amplify Kenya’s efforts in green mobility. Learning from global leaders in sustainable transportation and partnering with international organizations can bring in investment and expertise, accelerating Kenya’s journey towards a green transportation future.

The transition to green mobility is not just an environmental imperative, it is a business strategy for the future. For Kenya, and indeed for the world, the path to sustainable transportation is paved with opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and a healthier planet. As business leaders, it's our responsibility to drive this change, not just for the bottom line, but for a sustainable future for all.

Olivia Lamenya is the General Manager of Ebee Africa