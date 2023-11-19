Tree planting holiday boosted Kenyan businesses

George Ndirangu showing a mango fruit on a mango tree planted in a silage bag at Jikaze Fruit and Tree Nursery bed at Gatitu in Nyeri County. [File, Standard]

On Kenya’s National Tree Planting Day, observed on November 13, the environmental initiative assumes a dual significance, not only fostering ecological sustainability but also contributing to the economic vitality of Kenya and African businesses

This collaborative effort aligns seamlessly with the missions of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), amplifying the positive impact on both the environment and local economies.

At the core of this noble cause lies a commitment to reducing the carbon footprint, intricately interwoven with the core objectives of GCF and UNFCCC.Trees, acting as nature’s carbon sinks, play a pivotal role in sequestering carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas responsible for climate change. Today’s tree planting activities represent a tangible step towards mitigating climate change effects by fostering the growth of trees that will actively contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions over their lifespan.

As these trees mature, their role as carbon sinks becomes increasingly vital, creating a lasting impact on the local and global climate. This aligns with the overarching mission of GCF and UNFCCC to address climate change on a global scale and underscores the shared commitment to building a sustainable future.

Beyond the immediate environmental benefits, this tree planting initiative sets in motion a cycle that, in the long run, enhances climate conditions and promotes sustainable practices. The resulting positive impact on air quality, soil health, and biodiversity creates an environment conducive to business growth.

Kenyan and African businesses stand to benefit from a more resilient and sustainable ecosystem. Reduced climate-related risks, improved resource availability, and enhanced environmental conditions create a foundation for economic prosperity. This integration of environmental sustainability with economic development aligns seamlessly with the dual goals championed by GCF and UNFCCC.

The confluence of tree planting initiatives with the objectives of GCF and UNFCCC symbolises a holistic approach to addressing the challenges of climate change. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, fostering environmental resilience, and promoting sustainable business practices, we contribute to a shared vision of a more sustainable, just, and inclusive future for Kenya and Africa.

In embracing tree planting as a collective responsibility, every Kenyan becomes a steward of the environment, actively participating in shaping the world borrowed from future generations. As we plant trees today, we acknowledge our role as custodians entrusted with the well-being of the planet. This act is not just for our benefit but is an investment in the legacy we leave for those who will inherit the Earth from us.

The writer works in project management and international relations