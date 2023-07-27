SME warehousing and logistics park breaks ground at Tatu City

Sarju Shah, Director Steel Structures Limited, Mahesh Jani, Director Mahesh and Tirth Construction Limited, Nancy Githung'wa-CEC Trade Kiambu County and Preston Mendenhall, Country Head Tatu City during the commencement of the construction of Kenya’s first SME) warehousing and logistics park. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The construction of one of Kenya’s first small and medium enterprises (SMEs) warehousing and logistics park has started at Tatu City.

This is after Tatu City Ltd, Chandaria Properties, M&T Construction and Steel Structures broke the ground of The Link, which will have special economic zone (SEZ) benefits.

“On behalf of The Link investors, we are thrilled to turn soil on Tatu City’s warehousing and logistics park designed to meet the needs of SMEs in Kiambu County and beyond,” said David Karimi, deputy country head of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City.

“Leveraging on the unparalleled SEZ benefits of Kenya and the world-class infrastructure in Tatu City, businesses at The Link enjoy a seamless platform on which they can optimise their operations to local and global markets.”

Fredrick Muteti, chair of the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) said that The Link marks a key milestone for SMEs, which constitute 98 per cent of businesses in Kenya.

"Warehousing facilities supported by mixed-use amenities are powerful enablers of economic growth and convenience. As SEZA, we are committed to streamlining policies allowing domestic businesses in Kenya to thrive within the East African region and internationally,” he said.

Kiambu County chief executive committee (CEC) for Trade Nancy Gichung'wa added that the facility would serve as an essential hub for trade and commerce, contributing significantly to Kenya's economic progress.

The Link offers flexible leased modern spaces ranging from 800 to 8,000 square meters, promoting businesses of all sizes to thrive in a dynamic and strategic location with Tatu City SEZ benefits.

The benefits include low corporate tax, zero-rated value-added tax (VAT) and exemption from import duty and utilities such as high-speed fibre, international standard roads and security.

Dozens of companies operate in Tatu City’s business-friendly location, including Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff. More than 3,000 homes and apartments are occupied or under construction at Unity Homes and the Kijani Ridge premier neighbourhood.