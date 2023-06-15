Real estate agents scramble for land deals in Laikipia

Signposts erected by land dealers advertising parcels of land in Laikipia County. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Real estate dealers have flocked to Laikipia County where they have scouted for the best parcels of land to meet growing demand from prospective buyers.

Every Saturday, the real estate players transport hundreds of investors in buses to areas they have identified parcels of land, majority costing between Sh300,000 and Sh3.5 million depending on the size and the location.

The majority of the parcels of land on sale are in the range of 100 by 50 selling between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000.

The same in other areas goes for over Sh3.5 million depending on the location of highways and utility points.

Real Estate learned that the majority of the investors are interested in areas around Nanyuki town including Daiga, Tigithi, Thingithu, and Segera wards.

The leading real estate players are Golden Green Properties Limited and Optiven Limited. Unison Sacco has also managed to buy land for its members.

The junction to DolDol off Nanyuki-Rumuruti road is marked with advertising boards directing prospective buyers to the sites.

Interesting co-operatives and individuals are in the multi-million shillings deal scouting for investors looking for suitable land overlooking Daiga Hills.

Others are looking for the scenery along the slopes of Mt Kenya and proximity to Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Maina Munene, a resident of Mukima in Laikipia North Constituency said the demand for land for establishing holiday homes was high.

Maina said some British soldiers returned to Laikipia after retirement and invested in buying parcels of land to settle their families.

Areas around Nanyuki, he said, since 1900 have been under the ownership of foreigners mostly British expatriates, thus being a tourist destination.

“We have hundreds of hotels, holiday campsites established by the investors buying land,” said Maina.

Munene called on Laikipia leaders to ensure those diverting rivers to their private dams upstream during the drought seasons be punished.

“In the past year it has been tough with livestock farmers in Daiga and Segera forced to buy water for their animals,” said Maina.

In Umande ward, between Nginyii and Muramati villages, areas along the Nyariginu river bank are being developed into hotels and holiday homes by white investors, eying tourists flying into the country from overseas.

Bernard Karanja, a director at Golden Green Properties Limited says they have plenty of land for sale near Nanyuki town meeting the interests of all.

Golden Green is the largest player in Laikipia County with more than 13 parcels with a plot at Nanyuki Green going for Sh725,000 and the cheapest being Nanyuki 2 at Sh315,000

The land is suitable for the construction of holiday homes, and the establishment of business premises among other needs.

“Areas in Laikipia are preferred by investors owing to the proximity to the equator and Mt Kenya,” said Karanja.

Laikipia MP Jane Kagiri says most of the investors are in business, themajority in the construction of hotels.

She said land resources were a blessing for Laikipia, as there was an acute shortage of hotels to host large groups.

“We have a shortage of facilities in the hospitality industry to cope with the large number of visitors, “ said Kagiri.

Union Sacco has sold out Nuru and Taji plots in an area near the Laikipia Airbase and the British Army barracks.

Despite the acute challenge of water, the real estate players have initiated ways through the establishment of boreholes, sewer lines, and roads for the comfort of the residents.

Laikipia East Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli said the area is suitable for investment following improved security.

Nanyuki, he said, has been a tourist destination for hundreds of residents every weekend.

“Most of the hotels report being full as those heading to the North and Nairobi take a break in Nanyuki,” said Muli.

The administrator advises the buyers to ensure they establish the status of the individuals they are transacting with to avoid losing their money.