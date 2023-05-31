The Standard

Where firms can start when behind on digital shift

By Mukesh Bector | 50m ago
Epson Regional Head, East and West Africa, Mukesh Bector. [File, Standard]

Digital transformation: We’ve all heard the phrase a thousand times. It’s a buzzword that’s been around for a couple of decades. Yet it can mean different things depending on the organisation that needs to change.

Digitalisation in a company selling insurance will be wildly different from one in manufacturing or marketing soft drinks. And across the public sector, digital transformation will be distinct depending on the service being delivered.

Health and patient record management will differ from the administration of justice or the delivery of education.

This means it can be a vague term, leading to wildly diverse levels of digital maturity across sectors and regions.

While the concept might seem like a well-worn theme to some people, it has taken a global pandemic to encourage others.

This has been reflected in new research into the topic conducted by Epson, in a survey posing questions to over 5,000 IT decision-makers, users, and influencers across 33 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

According to this research, 89 per cent respondents from Kenya say digitalisation will, in general, be a priority over the next three years, and overall, 94 percent feel it is important to increase the level of digitalisation within their organisations.

Shift from paper

But like many others, knowing where to start can be tough. In fact, achieving more digitalisation is a challenge for nearly 72 per cent of the respondents.

Yet there’s one thing that unites every single journey towards a digital operation. And that’s the process of converting analogue information into something a digital system can use. In other words, to digitally transform, you must first digitalise.

This often requires shifting from a paper-based system to one where information – whether that’s patient records, rent payments, customer profiles or invoicing details – is stored and managed electronically.

Doorway to digitalisation

This is where the humble scanner comes in. It’s the doorway to digitalisation. The gatekeeper that launches most organisations onto their digital transformation path and keeps them heading in the right direction as they continue to feed information into a system.

Combined with software such as optical character recognition (OCR) that can ‘read’ a document and capture the information on it, organisations can enable the digital ‘eyes’ of a digital enterprise.

Add to this robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI), and the information can be extracted, manipulated, and made use of in any way a business or service provider might choose.

The research found out that 89 per cent Kenyans believe demand for digitalisation is causing a greater need for new scanning technology. A further 89% agreed that they need to invest in more scanning technology to meet their digitalisation goals. 90 per cent of them recognise a key benefit of moving to scanned, digitised records is a reduced risk of data loss.

All this begs the question of how an organisation can begin or further its digital transformation, and where do scanners fit in? Firstly, it’s important to understand why it needs to transform, how that will be achieved, and what the outcome will be.

Once clear, leaders need to evaluate their digital maturity. What systems are already digital and what skills are already within the business? This will allow leaders to consider how to get the right buy-in from all levels of the organisation.

While a full transformation should be a gradual and ongoing process, one of the earliest and the single most important changes a leader can make is to invest in scanning.

So, if you’re lagging and want to get a digital boost, now is the time to act.

-The author is Epson Regional Head, East and West Africa.

Related Topics

Digitalisation Digital transformation Enterprise
.

Latest Stories

When KCB flew to the bush to serve Maasai herders
Premium When KCB flew to the bush to serve Maasai herders
National
By Amos Kareithi
50 mins ago
Premium 10 reasons why Housing Fund is unconstitutional
Explainers
By Kibe Mungai
50 mins ago
Book keeping: 9 mistakes small firms make and solutions
Enterprise
By Enterprise Reporter
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panyako: Ruto's phone call that made me quit UDA
By Benard Lusigi 50 mins ago
Premium Panyako: Ruto's phone call that made me quit UDA
10 reasons why Housing Fund is unconstitutional
By Kibe Mungai 50 mins ago
Premium 10 reasons why Housing Fund is unconstitutional
Why Kenyan firms fail to cross borders
By Graham Kajilwa 50 mins ago
Premium Why Kenyan firms fail to cross borders
Seven tribes scooped almost all new teaching jobs
By Mike Kihaki 50 mins ago
Premium Seven tribes scooped almost all new teaching jobs
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Wish
  • 2016 Toyota Wish
  • Mileage : 51000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,050,000
2016 Subaru Forester XT
  • 2016 Subaru Forester XT
  • Mileage : 70000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 3,250,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Systems Analyst – Solutions Development
  • Employer: The Standard Group PLC
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Executive Secretary
  • Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Associate
  • Employer: Sistema Biobolsa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Programme Coordination Analyst- LEAP III
  • Employer: UN Women
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved