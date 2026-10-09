Why court has set free 25 ex-soldiers jailed for life over desertion

The 25, drawn from the Kenya Navy unit, had been slapped with life imprisonment after they were found guilty of deserting service between 2007 and 2008. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

The 25 ex- Kenya Defence Force soldiers who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for deserting service have been let free by the High Court in Mombasa.

The 25, drawn from the Kenya Navy unit, had been slapped with life imprisonment by a Military court at Mtongwe Base in Mombasa County, after they were found guilty of deserting service between 2007 and 2008.