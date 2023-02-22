The Standard

What maize roasting's arrival in the CBD says about economy

By Wainaina Wambu | 2d ago
Roasted maize on sale along Likoni Road, Nairobi, August 16, 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

For only Sh40, you can buy a well-roasted maize cob at the junction of Koinange Street and University Way.

Maize is finally mainstream. I bought a cob and enjoyed it, more so with some pilipili (pepper) and lemon. I could tell it was fresh.

We are used to seeing such maize in “other parts“ of the city and not the central business district (CBD).

Could this be a sign that the economy has not done very well and the affluent parts of the city are “regressing” to the mean?

Whatever the reason, it was an encounter with hustling. The jiko (cooking stove) for roasting maize is nothing but charcoal on a wheelbarrow! Maize cobs are lined up and slowly roasted in the open. 

Once you buy the cob, it’s wrapped in a “ green maize cover.” One is to prevent the hot cob from burning you and to keep it clean, it’s often dusty. 

A trader sells roasted maize at Hacienda market, Ngara, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The owner of the wheelbarrow (roaster) informed me that he sells about 50 cobs a day. Do your math. Is this the epitomisation of bottom-up economics? This encounter left me thinking.

Micro-enterprise

How long is the supply chain of this wheelbarrow micro-enterprise? Where does he source his maize? Who designed this roaster? 

Who reaps from this supply chain? How much is the maize roasting industry worth in Kenya?

Who are the key players? How can we scale it up? Such wheelbarrows are common in Kawangware but they carry “cold“ items like vegetables or tomatoes. 

We need to go beyond the wheelbarrow roaster.

When is the roasted or boiled maize getting to our supermarkets? When are we getting an automated maize roaster? When are we branding roasted maize, for example, Koinange maize? Have you seen “Dawa” packaged and available in supermarkets? 

Roasted maize on sale in a wheelbarrow on the street in the CBD. [XN Iraki, Standard]

This small wheelbarrow enterprise might not be a thesis topic in the university across the street, it seems as too local (roko), away from textbooks. A study based on the stock market would be preferred, it sounds more exotic. But this one-man firm epitomises the reality of the Kenyan economy, it’s 80 per cent informal according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). 

This sector got enough attention during the run-up to the 2022 polls. We hope this interest will be sustained and get more attention from scholars, researchers, policymakers and funders. Maybe I should invite this young man to my class to talk about his enterprise.

Will he one day own a maize plantation and formalise maize roasting? Do you run a one-man enterprise? What are your dreams? Talk to us.

Related Topics

Roasted maize Economy Enterprise
.

Latest Stories

Moses Malulu's election victory as Malava MP upheld
Moses Malulu's election victory as Malava MP upheld
Western
By Robert Amalemba
12 mins ago
Woman detained for defiling two young boys
NEWS
By Mary Imenza
16 mins ago
Premium Moneyed Kenyans escaping to the countryside
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'I pay Sh338,000 monthly tax', MP Salasya says
By David Njaaga and Emmanuel Too 28 mins ago
Premium 'I pay Sh338,000 monthly tax', MP Salasya says
Moneyed Kenyans escaping to the countryside
By Peter Theuri 28 mins ago
Premium Moneyed Kenyans escaping to the countryside
Dusit D2 suspect admits to cyber terrorism, faking ID and passport
By Kamau Muthoni 33 mins ago
Premium Dusit D2 suspect admits to cyber terrorism, faking ID and passport
What you should know before importing a car on your own
By Mate Tongola 33 mins ago
Premium What you should know before importing a car on your own
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2006 Toyota Prado J120
  • 2006 Toyota Prado J120
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2006
  • Price: KES 1,900,000
2015 Land Rover Range Rover
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 9,500,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000
Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • 3 Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • House Type:Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Training & Development and Employee Performance Lead
  • Employer: Wisen HR Services
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Human Resources Intern
  • Employer: Christian Blind Mission (CBM)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Cloud Solutions Engineer
  • Employer: Deloitte Consulting
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Bids & Sales Officer
  • Employer: Jubilee Insurance
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved