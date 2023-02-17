Kenya's textile industry to benefit from bilateral trade

Business
 By Mike Kihaki | Feb 17, 2023
Industry PS Dr Juma Mukhwana (right) with Kisumu Governor Anyang Ny'ongo (left). [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry has developed a model for an ideal industrial park to be duplicated in all counties.

The project is earmarked to cost Sh100 million in a wider project that the government has started which will see every county develop industrial parks beginning this financial year.

While on a visit to Egypt, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria said Kenya is focused on increasing her share of the manufacturing sector.

The visit is a follow-up of a discussion between President Ruto and Egypt’s African Export–Import Bank (Afrexim bank) President Prof Benedict Oramah, in November 2022 while on a visit to Kenya.

It was here that they discussed, among other things, the bank’s ongoing USD$3 billion country program and its contribution to the country’s national industrialisation agenda.

Kuria said several special economic zones and industrial parks will benefit from this deal.

They include the Dong’o Kundu, Naivasha, Lamu, Nairobi Financial District, and Kenanie Leather Parks.

The Trade CS highlighted the country’s agenda to roll out County Aggregation Centers and industrial parks that will see all 47 counties benefit as a way of promoting a value chain approach.

Also discussed was the challenge of food and fertilizer sourcing, as well the financing and the activities towards the practical implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The minister undertook to speed up the completion of the accession and ratification process of FEDA.

The bank also promised to support Kenya in its food security needs which will see the institution import finance facilities to support the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

This, Kuria said, will enable the company to guarantee sufficient importation of key commodities including grains, edible oils, and fertilizers.

While on another visit to Awassa Textile Industrial Park, Ethiopia, Industry Principal Secretary Dr. Juma Mukhwana said the trip will be an eye-opener to the government as it gears towards industrialisation.

The factory which makes children's clothes employs more than 30,000 people.  Dr Mukhwana said Kenya needs to adopt a similar practice to create employment for its young population. 

This also comes a few days after Ruto outlined government plans to ensure all counties are self-reliant.

‘‘From this year, we shall give every county Sh100 million as start-up capital to put up an Industrial aggregation park so that all our farm produce is given value addition that will enable them to gain not only the local market but international customers,’’ Ruto said.

The PS was leading a Kenyan delegation that comprised Governors Prof Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu), Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), and Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago.

Others were senior government officials and officials from UNIDO.

