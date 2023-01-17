CS tells agencies at Dongo Kundu to ensure project is running by July

Energy PS Alex Wachira (left), Trade CS Moses Kuria (Centre) and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir (Right) at the Port of Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Trade CS Moses Kuria has directed government agencies involved in the development of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone in Mombasa to ensure the project begins operations in July.

Kuria issued the directive yesterday after chairing the Technical Coordination Committee Commitments on Investment at Dongo Kundu.

The CS, who was accompanied by the new Chairman of the Kenya Ports Authority, Benjamin Tayari, also directed government agencies with ties to any urgent work at the project to carry out their mandate without delay.

He directed KPA management, which is the main player in most project activities, to invite bids from investors to come and take advantage of the available opportunities.

"We want to attract investors to Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, and in order to do so, Kenya Ports Authority must advertise for expressions of interest in local and international media," Kuria said.

Gershom Otachi, the chairman of the National Land Commission, was asked to ensure the commission works closely with the Mombasa County Government to provide plots for investment with title deeds as soon as possible.

During the meeting, it was agreed that access roads in the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone should begin to be designed, gravelled, and completed while the project's major works are completed.

The committee agreed that Kenya Power Company would provide electricity to the plots for construction and investment purposes.

"We want to provide 12km of 33 KV and LV internal power network for last mile distribution while the Mariakani-Dongo Kundu power supply line and Dongo Kundu substation are being built," Kuria said.

Mombasa Governor Abdluswamad Nassir, Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha, KPA acting Managing Director John Mwangemi, and Alex Wachira, Principal Secretary State Department of Energy, were also present.

KPA was asked to begin port services through Kilindini port by ensuring a road network to Dongo Kundu while Dongo Kundu berth 1 was being built.

Nassir promised to survey the plots and drill water boreholes while they wait for the Coast Water Development Agency to supply piped water from Tiwi.

Kuria advised those in charge of what was required in the project for its smooth operation to play their part efficiently.