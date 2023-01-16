Consortium to provide Sh9b medical cover

 By James Wanzala | Jan 16, 2023

The new medical plan will cover all employees of the National Police Service (NPS) and KPS, including persons joining the two entities as uniform officers or as civilian staff during the contracted period. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya Police Service (KPS) has officially commissioned a CIC General Insurance-led consortium to provide a Sh8.67 billion comprehensive medical healthcare coverage to principal members and their eligible dependents.

This is after the National Health Insurance Fund( NHIF) coverage for police officers expired in on December 31, 2022.

The new medical plan will cover all employees of the National Police Service (NPS) and KPS, including persons joining the two entities as uniform officers or as civilian staff during the contracted period.

In the Sh9 billion medical cover, police and prison officers will among other benefits have access to improved dental health that includes cleaning, filling, extraction operating cost, and a root canal.

Optical care has also been enhanced to cover consultation, lenses, frames, prescriptions for ophthalmic treatment, and eye lenses.

Under the new improved scheme, police officers and prison officers under Job groups A to L have unlimited inpatient and outpatient benefits.

Those under job group M to T have enhanced inpatient and outpatient benefits with an additional ex-gratia cover of Sh200 million for all staff members and their dependents ranging from groups M to T for non-uniform, PG 8-13 for National Police Service, PG 9 to14 for Kenya Prisons Service who may exhaust their inpatient and outpatient limits, and who may seek medical services outside the country.

The new comprehensive cover has a last expense of Sh200,000 for principal members and Sh50,000 for declared dependants and will be subjected to approval by the Implementation Committee.

By James Wanzala
1 hour ago
Why 2023 is likely to see better ESG reporting
By Chris Flowers
1 hour ago
Premium KWS mulls fees hike at top parks
By Brian Ngugi
2 hours ago
Premium Wajackoyah's wacky tales of snakes and hyenas have good lessons
By Eric Simatwa
6 hours ago
Premium Kenyans abroad defy global headwinds send home Sh500b
By Brian Ngugi
9 hours ago
