City County steps up plans for Sh17b infrastructure bond

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jan 11, 2023

Office of The Governor Nairobi City County. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is pushing for policy change to enable counties to borrow above the current limit of 20 per cent of their audited annual revenues for development projects.  

The cash-strapped city county has been laying the groundwork for the issuance of an infrastructure bond, seeking to raise at least Sh17 billion, Mr Sakaja said. 

“We need about Sh17 billion to address the sewerage situation and expand the water pipes to meet Nairobi’s growing population,” he said in a statement after a meeting with representatives of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday. 

“The county cannot raise these funds from conventional sources such as banks or even from its own revenue thus, the capital markets offer an affordable and long-term solution.” The Constitution allows counties to borrow from the capital markets and foreign sources once cleared by the National Treasury.

The law requires Treasury to guarantee devolved units to raise cash from investors upon meeting stringent conditions. 

Counties must, for instance, raise at least 15 per cent of project funds from internally generated resources before the national government can guarantee their borrowing, Treasury rules say. 

External markets

Since March 2020, Makueni, Kisumu, Bungoma and Laikipia counties have been adjudged fit to borrow through the Nairobi Securities Exchange and external markets. 

Laikipia floated a Sh1.16 billion infrastructure bond last year. CMA this week backed the push by more county governments to borrow from the capital markets. 

“The Authority will support the Nairobi County Government to raise funds through the capital markets,” said CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah in a statement. 

“However, it will be important for the county to demonstrate good governance through the prudent application of funds raised to give confidence to investors for future county capital raising exercises.” 

Stringent conditions for devolved units are aimed at curtailing reckless borrowing.

Counties are also assessed on their loan repaying ability over the medium term, meaning counties that are in the red are blacklisted from external borrowing.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ndindi Nyoro: Kenyans must bite the bullet to finance budget
Next article
State in fresh plan to raid betting companies as it eyes more taxes
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi Jan. 10, 2023
Business
High power costs drive millions of Kenyans to solar
By Brian Okoth Jan. 09, 2023
Business
Kilavuka: KQ flight disruptions due to delays in receiving aeroplanes undergoing repair
By Boniface Gikandi Jan. 09, 2023
Business
Tea sector yet to bear fruits despite reforms, say smallholder farmers
.

Latest Stories

City County steps up plans for Sh17b infrastructure bond
Business
By Brian Ngugi
31 minutes ago
Ndindi Nyoro: Kenyans must bite the bullet to finance budget
Business
By David Njaaga
6 hours ago
Premium 10 business ideas that could earn you big this year
Enterprise
By Peter Theuri
9 hours ago
Premium Inside the titanic battle for the soul of Safaricom
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
12 hours ago
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1.m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
Business
By Brian Ngugi
12 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By David Njaaga 6 hours ago
Business
Ndindi Nyoro: Kenyans must bite the bullet to finance budget
By Brian Ngugi 12 hours ago
Business
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1.m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
By Brian Ngugi 19 hours ago
Business
Gas firm lines up Sh1.97b cooking gas facility near Mombasa port
By Kamau Muthoni Jan. 10, 2023
Business
Cytonn property funds to be liquidated, court orders
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.