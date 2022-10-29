Avocado nursery stares at losses

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Oct 29, 2022
Journalist Samuel Maina in his Shitam Trees Nursery, Makuyu, Murang’a county. . [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Five years ago, Samuel Maina established a tree nursery in Makuyu area with the determination to produce enough fruit tree seedlings to support the mission to mitigate climate change.

As the world prepares for COP27 meeting, Maina is faced with a challenge to secure a market for the 150,000 avocado seedlings in his Shitam Trees Nursery, Makuyu, Murang’a county. 

A seedling costs between Sh180 and Sh200.

Maina’s main customers have been the County Governments of Murang’a and Kirinyaga, Ahadi Kenya, and individuals establishing avocado plantations across the country.

Murang’a avocado farmers in the past three years have been earning Sh9 billion, from thousands of seedlings planted during the rainy seasons.

“I’m pleading with Kenyans to buy the seedlings from my nurseries, to help the country achieve the internationally accepted forest cover,” he said.

An avocado seedling costs between Sh180 and Sh200. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The county governments should lead the way and buy the seedlings for distribution to the farmers as avocados have increased demand in the local and foreign markets” said Maina.

The farm is forced to transport thousands of litres daily to water the seedlings after some of the boreholes sank produced salty water and pipelines have failed to deliver water to the residents of Makuyu area despite millions of shillings injected in the programmes.

Am delighted to state that we have a contract with Murang’a County Government on avocado seedlings which have led to planting of thousands of seedlings annually, he added.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata during his swearing-in ceremony acknowledged the improved status of avocado farmers due to the opening of the market.

“My administration will work hand in hand with all the players to ensure the farmers’ interests are taken care of,” said Kang’ata.

In Murang’a there are more than five avocado processing plants selling the produce in the international market.

Related Topics
Previous article
Abraham Serem replaces East African Community CS Miano as KenGen CEO
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi and Brian Ngugi 20 hours ago
Business
Premium Six per cent NSSF contribution: Why Ruto's plan means more pain for employees
By Associated Press 21 hours ago
Business
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
By Associated Press 21 hours ago
Business
Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation
.

Latest Stories

Avocado nursery stares at losses
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
58 minutes ago
Premium KRA could come hard on you as Ruto pushes for Sh3 trillion tax
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hours ago
Abraham Serem replaces East African Community CS Miano as KenGen CEO
Business
By Brian Okoth
3 hours ago
US firms to jet into Kenya in hunt for GMO trade deals
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 hours ago
Premium Yatani's advice to Ndung'u as he hands over Treasury post
Business
By Dominic Omondi
5 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
Business
Premium KRA could come hard on you as Ruto pushes for Sh3 trillion tax
By Brian Okoth 3 hours ago
Business
Abraham Serem replaces East African Community CS Miano as KenGen CEO
By Brian Ngugi 5 hours ago
Business
US firms to jet into Kenya in hunt for GMO trade deals
By Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Business
Premium Yatani's advice to Ndung'u as he hands over Treasury post

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.