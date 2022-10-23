Digger Motor Show delights car lovers

Nissan Magnite and Nissan Terra among the cars that were at the Digger Motorshow held at the KICC on October 21, 2022. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Today marks the third day of the Digger Motor Show organised by the Standard Group.

The event, held at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC), has seen exhibitors, policymakers and asset financing agencies remind Kenyans to be conscious about their vehicles.

The grand displays of the latest electric and conventional SUVs, motorbikes, sports cars, trucks, excavators, and vans saw guests trooping in to learn, interact and make purchases.

Transport stakeholders such as government officials and asset financing institutions weighed in on emerging market trends, policies and the future of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Lawi Mbira, Head of Channels and Agency Banking at Diamond Trust Bank said due to the high cost of living, consumers now prefer to downsize to cheaper, less prestigious and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“Individuals and businesses are cutting down but becoming more innovative, and hence the emergence of electric vehicles and motorbikes such as those displayed today,” he said.

Lawi said that people are increasingly preferring deliveries rather than driving to a shopping centre or restaurant to save on fuel and that the younger generation is more likely to adopt electric vehicles.

He added that the Diamond Trust Bank offers up to 100 per cent vehicle financing schemes, payable in up to 48 months. “There’s no reason not to own a car with the schemes offered in our facility,” said Lawi.

Silvester Kasuku, CEO of the African Centre for Transport, Infrastructure and Regional Integration, said Kenyans need to buy more locally assembled vehicles rather than second hand ones as they benefit the economy.

He also encouraged Kenyans to purchase more electric vehicles.

“Petrol stations installing charging ports as more Kenyans warm up to electric bikes and vehicles amid high fuel prices,” said Kasuku.

Allan Kamau, a sales and marketing executive at FAW which assembles trucks from scratch, shared the same sentiments regarding purchasing locally assembled vehicles. “

He added that locally assembled vehicles provide employment to chains of beneficiaries.

The motor show started on Friday and ends today.