Digger Motor Show delights car lovers

Business
 By Nancy Nzau | Oct 23, 2022

Nissan Magnite and Nissan Terra among the cars that were at the Digger Motorshow held at the KICC on October 21, 2022. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Today marks the third day of the Digger Motor Show organised by the Standard Group.

The event, held at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC), has seen exhibitors, policymakers and asset financing agencies remind Kenyans to be conscious about their vehicles.

The grand displays of the latest electric and conventional SUVs, motorbikes, sports cars, trucks, excavators, and vans saw guests trooping in to learn, interact and make purchases.

Transport stakeholders such as government officials and asset financing institutions weighed in on emerging market trends, policies and the future of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Lawi Mbira, Head of Channels and Agency Banking at Diamond Trust Bank said due to the high cost of living, consumers now prefer to downsize to cheaper, less prestigious and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

“Individuals and businesses are cutting down but becoming more innovative, and hence the emergence of electric vehicles and motorbikes such as those displayed today,” he said.

Lawi said that people are increasingly preferring deliveries rather than driving to a shopping centre or restaurant to save on fuel and that the younger generation is more likely to adopt electric vehicles. 

He added that the Diamond Trust Bank offers up to 100 per cent vehicle financing schemes, payable in up to 48 months. “There’s no reason not to own a car with the schemes offered in our facility,” said Lawi.

Silvester Kasuku, CEO of the African Centre for Transport, Infrastructure and Regional Integration, said Kenyans need to buy more locally assembled vehicles rather than second hand ones as they benefit the economy.

He also encouraged Kenyans to purchase more electric vehicles.

“Petrol stations installing charging ports as more Kenyans warm up to electric bikes and vehicles amid high fuel prices,” said Kasuku.

Allan Kamau, a sales and marketing executive at FAW which assembles trucks from scratch, shared the same sentiments regarding purchasing locally assembled vehicles. “

He added that locally assembled vehicles provide employment to chains of beneficiaries.

The motor show started on Friday and ends today. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
How locally produced vehicles can turn around our economy
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau Oct. 22, 2022
Business
Premium William Ruto's hustler loans takes shape, to be pegged on savings
By Associated Press Oct. 22, 2022
Business
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 of Twitter workforce
By Brian Otieno Oct. 21, 2022
Business
SportPesa in fresh trouble over contempt of court
.

Latest Stories

Digger Motor Show delights car lovers
Business
By Nancy Nzau
1 hour ago
Premium Kenya moots plan to be region's premier medical tourism hub
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
5 hours ago
Premium How locally produced vehicles can turn around our economy
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
9 hours ago
Foreign direct investments surge after three-year lull
Business
By James Wanzala
16 hours ago
A case for minimum fee guidelines for accountants, auditors
Opinion
By Hesbon Omollo
16 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 5 hours ago
Business
Premium Kenya moots plan to be region's premier medical tourism hub
By James Wanzala 16 hours ago
Business
Foreign direct investments surge after three-year lull
By Moses Omusolo 16 hours ago
Business
Report: Poor implementation hindering Kenya's digital transformation
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau Oct. 22, 2022
Business
Premium William Ruto's hustler loans takes shape, to be pegged on savings

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.