Nairobi named Africa's best business destination

Nairobi, the Capital city of Kenya.

Kenya has been named Africa’s leading destination, while Nairobi has also been named the best business travel destination in Africa.

The announcement is the fourth in a row that the city has received the award.

The pronouncement was made at the 29th Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Saturday.

KICC was, for the fourth time, named Africa’s leading conference centre. Nana Gecaga, who became KICC chief executive seven years ago, said they were able to turn KICC around during her tenure.

She met with the WTA president and lobbied for the convention centre to win the bid for the KICC to host the event in 2020, but the event was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The event, which was attended by 400 VIP guests from 25 countries, industry figures, and media, was physically held for the first time after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, signalling the return of business tourism.

"When we decided to have the event, I made it clear that I wanted a representation of what Kenya has to offer," Gecaga said.

This was evident in everything from the food served at the venue, which represented Kenya's gastro tourism, to the entertainment provided by the State House choir, artists Kidum and Mayonde, and the Sarakasi dancers and acrobats.

Graham Cooke, WTA's founder, said the reception and gala at KICC were among the best they had ever experienced.

"Nairobi is a vibrant city with a rich heritage but a dynamic, forward-thinking business focus. And at its heart is the majestic KICC," Cooke said.

"I've spent the last 29 years travelling the world as the leader of our annual Grand Tour of gala ceremonies. Tonight was one of the best I've ever had the honour of leading.

"Kenya should rise to the top of the list of world-class tourism destinations as the industry recovers and grows stronger."

Kenya Airways (KQ) clinched four awards as Africa's Leading Airline 2022, Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2022, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2022, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine 2022 for its publication, Msafiri.

Ethiopian Airlines was feted for its leading economy class.

Swahili Beach, Kenya, was named Africa’s leading beach resort, Four Points by Sheraton was named Africa’s leading airport hotel, Diamond Dreams of Africa was named Africa’s leading all-inclusive resort and Billionaire Resort and Retreat, Kenya, was named Africa’s leading boutique resort.

The port of Mombasa was named Africa’s leading cruise port, while Ol Pejeta Conservancy was named Africa’s leading conservation company.

Fairmont, the Norfolk, was named Africa’s leading city hotel and Jambojet was named Africa’s leading low-cost airline.

Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club was named Africa’s leading hotel, Sirai House was named Africa’s leading private villa, the Aberdare Country Club was listed as Africa’s leading green hotel and Manda Bay was feted for being Africa’s leading private island resort.

Finch Hattons was named Africa’s leading tented safari camp, Ocean Sports Resort in Watamu was named Africa’s leading sports resort, Somerset Westview Nairobi was named Africa’s leading serviced apartments and Twiga Tours won Africa’s Responsible Tourism award.