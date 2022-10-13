Kenyan student shines in maritime training

Shipping & Logistics
 By Patrick Beja | Oct 13, 2022

Former student of Maritime and management Institute of East Africa, Daniel Ndambuki Kitonyi. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

A Kenyan student has topped in an international examination offered by the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) in the United Kingdom.

Daniel Ndambuki, 32, broke the world record in liner trades in the examination of May this year. He is an accountant at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

He wants to make a name in the blue economy sector.

In a letter, ICS senior administrator Abby Peters has invited Ndambuki to the Trinity House in London to celebrate the win today.

“I am delighted to inform you that, following the institute examinations, you have won the Matthew Good Memorial award for the candidate gaining the highest marks in Foundation Diploma in Liner Trades. Your prize is Sh53,000,” wrote Peters.

Ndambuki who sat the examination at the Mombasa-based Maritime and Management Institute of East Africa (Mamiea), attributed his victory to team effort and hard work.

“I trained as an accountant. I had no background in shipping until I was employed at KPA five years ago. I heard about the training opportunity in shipping from colleagues and enrolled.  I excelled because of team effort,” he said.

He says training in maritime has served as an eye opener even as he seeks to make a mark in the emerging blue economy sector.

Ndambuki who is a holder of bachelors degree in accounting from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology aims to scale the training ladder in shipping  to the final professional qualifying examinations and become a fellow at the ICS.

Mamiea Principal Consultant Martin Soita said he is planning to accompany Ndambuki to London to receive his award. 

.

.

.

