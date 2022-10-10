DP Gachagua pledges Sh2,500 fertiliser by next year

“We have started with subsidising fertiliser so that our farmers are able to go back to their farms and produce enough for the country. We will also ensure that we have enough fertilizer come the next planting season and work towards reducing the prices further to the promised Sh2,500,” said DP Gachagua.
He added that the government would also focus on milk production and bettering prices of milk in order to ensure that farmers are empowered.
The DP also promised the residents that the government will work towards ensuring that residents get their title deed in time.
“In two years, every resident here will have a title deed in order to ensure that everyone lives comfortably and that land disputes are tackled,” said the DP.
The Kenya Kwanza leaders also vowed to deal with the rampant banditry that have been witnessed along the Kerio Valley and Baringo County.
National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen and Governor Wisley Rotich asked the government to ensure that insecurity in North Rift is dealt with.