State digital project eyes talent pool among refugees for online work

Business
 By James Wanzala | Sep 18, 2022
Private Sector Partnerships Lead at Amahoro Coalition Valerie Karuwa in discussion with Rachel Gathu, Project Officer, Private Sector Engagement at Ajira Digital Program during a business executives' roundtable in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Ajira Digital Programme is exploring ways to enable the refugee population in Kenya to work online and deliver business solutions for the private sector.

According to the proposal, the local private sector can do more than just offering humanitarian aid to the estimated 500,000 refugees in the country by advancing their inclusion in the digital workspace and thus ultimately contributing to youth employment and economic growth.

During a business executive roundtable event, participants discussed opportunities and benefits of business process digitisation and the outsourcing of services online from marginalised youth in the Kakuma and Daadab refugee camps in Turkana and Garissa counties.

The Ajira Digital Programme is a project of the Government of Kenya being implemented by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) with funding from Mastercard Foundation.

It has been at the forefront of popularising the local digital economy and improving livelihoods by driving the adoption of digital and online work in Kenya.

The programme offers free digital skills training and mentorship to ease young people's transition to jobs in the digital space.

On the refugee plan, Ajira is collaborating with the Amahoro Coalition, an initiative that seeks to advance economic inclusion for displaced populations.

Waiting to be tapped

“We have a lot of talent waiting to be tapped among the refugee population in Kenya. We have seen many examples of bright but marginalised young people delivering quality work to global clients through online platforms," said Ehud Gachugu, Project Director for Ajira Digital Programme and Youth Employment at Kepsa.

"Our aim is, therefore, to help grow and harness this talent to also deliver work for our local businesses, thus creating even more opportunities for refugees to add value not only in their local communities but also nationally."

The Ajira programme is mandated to engage the private and public sectors to support digitally skilled youth to access quality jobs, and has to date recorded over 1.9 million Kenyans working online. 

It says close to nine million Kenyans are aware of digital work opportunities.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Fuel prices could fall in October as State mulls tax, profit cuts
Next article
William Ruto leads MPs in debate on proposals to boost economy, healthcare
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 15 hours ago
Business
Premium Nyachae linked Credit Bank sells 20pc stake to US private equity fund
By Graham Kajilwa 18 hours ago
Work Life
Premium Pay your child for chores to teach them about money
By Entrepreneur 1 day ago
Money & Market
Three simple tips to a successful business pitch
.

Latest Stories

For self or company gain? Why employees' motivation matters
Work Life
By Peter Theuri
41 minutes ago
Transforming Kenya by vibrant manufacturing
Opinion
By Rajan Shah
41 minutes ago
State digital project eyes talent pool among refugees for online work
Business
By James Wanzala
41 minutes ago
William Ruto leads MPs in debate on proposals to boost economy, healthcare
Business
By Antony Gitonga
41 minutes ago
Premium Why power prices went up and what it means to consumers
Business
By Macharia Kamau
9 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Antony Gitonga 41 minutes ago
Business
William Ruto leads MPs in debate on proposals to boost economy, healthcare
By Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago
Business
Premium Why power prices went up and what it means to consumers
By Brian Ngugi 15 hours ago
Business
Premium Nyachae linked Credit Bank sells 20pc stake to US private equity fund
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Goods to cost more as shilling hits record low

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.