How Kenya's fuel prices compare to other East African countries

Pictured: A petrol station in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Kenya’s Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Wednesday announced new fuel prices for the period ending October 14.

Kenyans will, for the next month, be forced to dig deeper into their pockets as the government brings to an end the fuel subsidy programme.

A litre of super petrol in Nairobi is now retailing at Sh179.30, while a litre of diesel is retailing at Sh165.00.

Kerosene increased by Sh20 to retail at Sh147.94 in the new review and in line with the government’s elimination of the subsidy that had been in place for a year.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products and in line with government policy to progressively remove subsidy on petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows – super petrol, diesel and kerosene increase by Sh20.18 per litre, Sh25 per litre and Sh20 per litre respectively,” EPRA said.

But Kenyans are not the only ones feeling the pinch as inflation continues to affect the global supply chain.

Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Rwanda are not spared, all registering high fuel prices.

According to Tanzania’s regulatory agencies, a litre of Super petrol is currently retailing at Sh157.41 while diesel is being sold at Sh173.53. These are prices as of September 12, 2022.

Fuel prices in Tanzania rose to a historic high in July 2022, according to Tanzania’s Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority.

In Uganda, as of September 12, Super petrol was retailing at Sh207.79 per litre. Diesel in the Yoweri Museveni-led country was retailing at Sh197.84.

In Ethiopia, petrol is currently being sold at Sh111.76, while diesel is going for Sh112.28

Rwanda

Petrol was retailing at Sh186.23 and diesel at Sh186.53 as of August 22, 2022.

DR Congo

Here, super petrol is going for Sh147.25 and diesel retailing at Sh146.69.