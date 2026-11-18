In Kenya, it has become something of a political convention for politicians to construct narratives that diminish the achievements and tarnish the reputations of their rivals. While some of these claims may contain a kernel of truth, many are embellishments, selectively presented or repeated with such conviction that public acceptance often precedes any meaningful scrutiny. In politics, it seems, a compelling story can travel considerably further than facts.
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