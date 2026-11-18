Architects have urged President William Ruto to declare collapse of houses a national disaster and form a taskforce within seven days to investigate the collapses and give recomandations. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Architects have urged President William Ruto to take immediate action and declare the current spate of building collapses a national disaster.

This, they said, will trigger coordinated emergency action between the national government and all 47 county governments.