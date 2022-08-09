How fintech tools can help cushion Kenyans during inflation

Opinion
 By Munyi Nthigah | Aug 09, 2022

Data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that inflation for July 2022 was 8.3 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent recorded three months earlier in April.

A quick visit to the supermarket confirms economic jitters on the minds of buyers and just about every investor within the region.

With the knock-on effects imposed on energy and food prices by global events such as the Ukraine war and the high petroleum prices, inflation is hurting households.

Inflation hurts underbanked Kenyans as their cash savings lose value. It costs them more in higher interest when seeking loans from financial players.

It should offer some comfort that our digital era provides customers access to products that past generations did not have as they battled past inflation.

With the expansion of and soon-to-be-regulated digital credit lenders, it is easier for customers to access financial services and tools that can help to manage inflation. Here are just but a few.

Savings tools

The current economic status has reduced the buying power of money. Fintechs offer customers tools to manage their money and make it easier to track expenses and monitor subscriptions and other payments made across the month. This helps us accurately detect 'money pits' and save effectively for when times get tougher.

Digital finance assets can also help customers split their bills across the month, enabling them to manage their money even with reduced salaries, and business profits and avoid late payment interest.

Financial literacy tools

Financial resilience during lurking inflation can be boosted once we understand how money works in everyday life. With smart data, Fintech can provide financial education to their customers’ mobile phones more effectively.

Additionally, programmes such as Tala’s MoneyMarch are already empowering Kenyans to make sound financial decisions based on a solid education.

Investment tools

In addition to short-term loans and savings, ‘wealth-tech’ can offer Kenyans investment opportunities on dollar-priced assets across the globe. Young professionals who tend to be more internet savvy can even look beyond traditional models of investment through fintech.

Flexible loan tools that can help during inflation

It is difficult to predict interest rates on your loan during inflation, but fintech features such as Tala’s Custom Due Date allow customers to choose their loan repayment date.

Related Topics
Previous article
Court dismisses bid to stop sale of Spire Bank
Next article
Premium
Inside the Equity-KCB supremacy war
.

Similar Articles

By AP News 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
How safe are Tesla's self-driving cars?
By Philip Mwakio 1 day ago
Business
Coast shipping company unveils training plan for young seafarers
By Macharia Kamau and Dominic Omondi 1 day ago
Business
Premium 10 issues troubling Kenyans ahead of election day
.

Latest Stories

How fintech tools can help cushion Kenyans during inflation
Opinion
By Munyi Nthigah
1 hour ago
Mombasa port operations will not be interrupted during polls
Business
By Philip Mwakio
1 hour ago
Report: Public service Saccos post increased loan defaults
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
State plans to electrify a million homes annually over ten years
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Premium Inside the Equity-KCB supremacy war
Financial Standard
By Dominic Omondi
1 hour ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Dr Peter Kamunyo 2 days ago
Opinion
NHIF's big gains in financing health sector in last 10 years
By Jane Wanjiru 6 days ago
Opinion
Small businesses can help campus students stay afloat financially
By Simon Gichuki 6 days ago
Opinion
Accounting officers to blame for pending bills; we will take them to court
By Elizabeth Wasunna 7 days ago
Opinion
Banks pivotal in resilience and recovery of MSMEs from the pandemic

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.