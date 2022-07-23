Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana moves to Thailand after leaving Belgian second tier side Waasland-Beveren

Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johanna at his new club in Thailand.[Courtesy/Twitter]

Harambee Stars midfielder Eric Johana has joined Thailand top-tier side Muangthong United.

Johanna joins the four-time Thailand champions a week after leaving Belgian second tier side Waasland-Beveren following the expiry of his short-term deal.

The attacking midfielder penned a deal with Muangthong, becoming the second Kenyan to grace the Thai League 1.

He will join his fellow Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika who joined Buriram United in December 2021.

Masika won the Thailand Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup on his first season.

Johanna has signed a one-year contract and will done the jersey 19.

“It is a special feeling for to join a club with so much history in Thailand. I just want to be part of the project.”

“I have been following the club and want to be part of this team going forward. I bring different quality and chip in with goals and assists. I promise the fans to give everything to get this club back to the top,” Johanna was quoted by the club media.