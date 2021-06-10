× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MPs moot bond plan to settle piling pending bills

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | June 10th 2021

National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Kanini Kega. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

MPs want the National Treasury to float a long-term bond to raise funds to settle billions of shillings in pending bills to suppliers in a move likely to raise the country’s public debt to new highs. 

The proposal is contained in the Budget and Appropriations Committee’s report on the country’s spending plan for the 2021/2022 financial year that will be tabled in the National Assembly later this morning.  

“That the National Treasury sets up a fund that may be financed through a long-term bond for the payment of the existing verified pending bills and court awards,” says the committee chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega in its report.

“The fund should be in place by October 1, 2021.” 

KEEP READING

 Inside Kenya’s Sh138b transport upgrade

 MPs go after Uhuru’s flagship projects in changes

 Hope and fear of captains of industry on the Sh3.66tr Budget

 The thrills and pains of being Kenya's Finance minister

The committee said pending bills remain a major headache in the Government’s budget cycle, eroding resources for development expenditure and increasing the number of stalled projects.

An audit conducted by the Auditor General on behalf of the National Treasury in 2018 indicated that both the central and county governments owe suppliers more than Sh225 billion dating back several years.

The National Government owes a total of Sh137 billion, including Sh42 billion in historical debts owed by several State departments and authorities. Counties, on the other hand, are said to owe more than Sh100 billion, including payments to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), as well as unpaid electricity and water bills.

“Pending bills and stalled projects continue to present a significant challenge in almost all sectors of the budget,” said House committee.

The State Department of Infrastructure, for example, is estimated to hold Sh85 billion worth of pending bills and 88 stalled projects.

The State Department for Regional and Northern corridor development for its part, holds Sh6.3 billion in overdue payments, including Sh2.9 billion relating to the controversial Lake Basin Development Authority mall that has accumulated Sh1 billion in interest payments as of this year and 24 stalled projects. 

The Ministry of Defence has itself accumulated pending bills amounting to Sh8.1 billion. 

“The government is currently facing legal challenges with financial risks to the tune of Sh1.2 trillion,” said the report.

“In addition to this, pending payments for awards against the government currently stand at Sh160 billion and gathering interest.” 

If actualised, the bond would send the National Treasury back to the capital markets to raise funds to offset tens of billions of payments even as the country’s debt hits new highs. 

As of March this year, Kenya’s public and publicly guaranteed debt stood at Sh7.3 trillion, representing 82 per cent of the Sh9 trillion national debt ceiling, with Parliament warning this might have to be widened if the government is to meet its spending objectives. 

RELATED VIDEOS

What to expect in the budget and why it will be a tough balancing act for the National Treasury CS

PWC calls for adoption of expanded budget for the Kenyan public

Government promise to resettle IDPs

Share this story
Slapping Presidents: It didn’t start with France’s Macron
Macron’s attack is, however, not an isolated case among senior government officials and politicians across the world.
Omari Lali fails to appear in Tecra’s inquest, court loses patience
Lamu-based boat operator Omar Lali again failed to appear in court to testify in the inquest of his late girlfriend Tecra Muigai.

MOST READ

CS Juma: Military running civilian functions is nothing new
CS Juma: Military running civilian functions is nothing new

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Covid: It’s time to relocate capital city from Nairobi

By Njau Gitu | 1 hour ago

Covid: It’s time to relocate capital city from Nairobi
State banks on new land system to curb fraud and delays

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

State banks on new land system to curb fraud and delays
Imports: How to beat hurdles at the port

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Imports: How to beat hurdles at the port
Inside Kenya’s Sh138b transport upgrade

By Fredrick Obura | 1 hour ago

Inside Kenya’s Sh138b transport upgrade

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC