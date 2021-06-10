× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Imports: How to beat hurdles at the port

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Dominic Omondi | June 10th 2021

The first cargo ship, Alianco offloads containers at Lamu Port on May 20, 2021.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]

In our final series of the process of importing goods, we look at what a trader should expect at the port of discharge for example Mombasa Port. 

So, you have agreed and made payments, is it time to sail to the port of discharge in Mombasa or Lamu? Not so fast.

There are still a few businesses to take care of before the goods are loaded on the ship.

1. Obtain a Certificate of Conformity (COC): COC is a requirement by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs). It is generated from a Pre-shipment verification of conformity to standards (PVOC). Kebs have appointed agents in various regions- Europe, Asia, Far East who carry verification on its behalf having been given a matrix of required standards for the different products coming to Kenya. These agents will have to verify if the imported product conforms to the standards required by Kebs.

KEEP READING

 KPA commissions Sh500 million tug boat jetty at dock

 How do you pay a foreign seller you have never met?

 Coast leaders root for revival of stalled fishing port at Shimoni

 KPA boss warns over delayed union elections

2.      The planning process: Once the ship has started sailing towards the port of discharge, the port will engage in a planning process. Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will sit with shipping agents to plan how the ships will be inspected. 

3.       Appointing a customs agent: As soon as you receive the documents as the importer you will then appoint a customs agent. The earlier you do it the better. A customs agent is commonly referred to as a clearing and forwarding agent. You will first have to do a due diligence by shopping for the most competitive customs agent. You might want to look at their tariffs.

4.     The customs agent will then proceed with the customs declaration. They will lodge a customs entry; the entry will be passed. Then there will be payment of duty. After duty has been paid and confirmed to be okay then customs (read KRA) may decide either to verify cargo or not once the cargo has arrived. Verification of cargo is for purposes of confirming whether what you have declared on the customs entry is what is physically coming into the country. This is to safeguard the component of revenue. Once customs are satisfied in all these respects. After this, they can issue a release order.

5.      When the ship arrives it is assisted by KPA pilots. Once she is berthed, she will commence cargo operations. Import cargo will be discharged from the ship and as a result of prior planning, export cargo will also be loaded onto the ship and then the ship will sail away from the port.

Declaration process

The documentation process that you had begun doing will determine the movement of the cargo out of the port. The earlier you start to do the documentation process the better. You should be able to do due diligence of monitoring the ship carrying your cargo so that when it arrives you are aware and won’t waste time.

The longer the delay to appoint a customs agent to start off the declaration process, then you will be subjecting yourself to excessive penalties. Some of these penalties include storage charges at the port, demurrage and detention to pay the shipping line because you are holding their container longer than what is required.

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Port standoff: truck drivers fear for their jobs

Share this story
State banks on new land system to curb fraud and delays
The government now hopes that the fraud and delays in the completion of transactions will come to an end with a new land information system.
Equity Hawks' Hilda Ndegwa eying more success after scooping MVP Accolade
Equity Bank women basketball team’s Hilda Ndegwa says being crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the recently held Golden Cup has motivated her t

MOST READ

CS Juma: Military running civilian functions is nothing new
CS Juma: Military running civilian functions is nothing new

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inside Kenya’s Sh138b transport upgrade

By Fredrick Obura | 1 hour ago

Inside Kenya’s Sh138b transport upgrade
How logistics firm survived Covid-19

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

How logistics firm survived Covid-19
A major housing deficit

By | 9 years ago

A major housing deficit
A neglected police force

By | 9 years ago

A neglected police force

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC