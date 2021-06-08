× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EU in new push to rein in Google and Facebook

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Frankline Sunday | June 8th 2021

Last week, European authorities launched investigations into the advertising practices of Facebook and Google in a move that could significantly affect the future business models of the tech giants.

In a series of announcements made within hours of each other, the European Commission, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority and its German equivalent, the Federal Cartel Office, all announced independent probes targeted at the companies. 

“The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook violated EU (European Union) competition rules by using advertising data gathered in particular from advertisers in order to compete with them in markets where Facebook is active such as classified ads,” said the EU in a statement.  EU Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said Facebook’s data, collected from its three billion users and seven million advertisers enables it to target specific groups at the potential disadvantage of other companies. 

KEEP READING

 Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years

 TSC’s proposal on graduate teachers will raise standards

 Facebook to boost local films

 Crown Paints to raise Sh712m to fund EA units

“We will look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage in particular on the online classified ads sector where people buy and sell goods every day and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data,” said Vestager.  The EU said findings of a preliminary investigation raised concern that Facebook may distort competition for online classified ads using data obtained from competing providers on the social network, which then helps boost the platform’s own classified ads service Facebook Marketplace. 

“The commission will also examine whether the way Facebook Marketplace is embedded in the social network constitutes a form of tying which gives it an advantage in reaching customers and forecloses competing online classified ads services,” said EU in the statement. 

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) simultaneously released its statement, saying in addition to Facebook Marketplace, the regulators will take a closer look at Facebook Dating, a service the firm launched in Europe last year. 

“We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook’s use of data to assess whether its business practices are giving it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified ad sectors,” said Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA. 

And in Germany, where a new law gave the Federal Cartel Office (FCO) powers to regulate digital corporations, the investigation is targeted at Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc.

“The Federal Cartel Office has initiated proceedings against Alphabet Inc and its affiliated companies (Google) to examine the Google News Showcase under antitrust law,” said FCO in a statement. 

In addition to the probe launched on Google last week, FCO is currently following up on similar proceedings against Facebook and Amazon launched earlier this year. 

“A cooperation with Google can be attractive for publishers and other news providers and offer consumers new or improved information offers,” said Andreas Mundt, president of the FCO. 

“However, it must be ensured that there is no discrimination between individual publishers,” he said. Google launched Google News Showcase last year as a licensing partnership with select publishers around the world in what the company termed a helping hand to help journalism thrive in the digital age. 

The service was initially started in Germany, Australia and Brazil, with leading publications such as Der Spiegel, InQueensland and InDaily roped in. Google said negotiations with many more publishers are ongoing. 

The latest raft of investigations into the social media giants come on the back of months of mounting pressure for tighter regulation on the Silicon Valley giants by governments across the world. 

Last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 48 states filed two separate lawsuits, accusing Facebook of breaking the law in its acquisition of Instagram (2012) and WhatsApp (2014) and sniffling competition and rivals in the advertising industry in what is considered a legal challenge that could see the company split up.    

In February this year, Facebook took down several news sites from its platform in Australia to protest a proposed law that would compel tech companies to pay royalties for news content shared on their platforms.  

Facebook was forced to reverse the ban after several critical sites, including Covid-19 information pages and those carrying weather reports, were also caught up in the blackout even as the Australian government went ahead and passed the law.

Closer home, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has said it plans to undertake a study later this year that will inform how it progresses with regulating Big Tech, including compelling companies like Google and Facebook to share revenues with Kenya content producers.

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Treni ya mafuta iliyokuwa ikisafiri kutoka Nanyuki kuelekea Nairobi yashika moto huko Sagana

Wafugaji kuku Migori kunufaika iwapo pendekezo la kujengwa kwa kiwanda cha kuku litatekelezwa

Sikukuu ya Madaraka huenda isifanyike katika uwanja wa Jomo Kenyatta ili kuzuia maambukizi zaidi

Share this story
Inside KRA’s plan to deny multinationals billions in tax refunds
KRA has orchestrated a change in the law to turn the tide against these firms as it looks to raise revenue collection amid a widening budget deficit.
Covid-19: 21 more succumb to virus as 631 recover in last 24 hours
102 patients are in the ICU, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen.

MOST READ

You will live to 90 years in Machakos, Kitui, Makueni
You will live to 90 years in Machakos, Kitui, Makueni

HEALTH & SCIENCE

By Mercy Kahenda

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inside KRA’s plan to deny multinationals billions in tax refunds

By Dominic Omondi | 38 minutes ago

Inside KRA’s plan to deny multinationals billions in tax refunds
Market is now ripe for long-term investments

By James Mburu | 38 minutes ago

Market is now ripe for long-term investments
CEO making tea drinking cool, one cup at a time

By Wainaina Wambu | 38 minutes ago

CEO making tea drinking cool, one cup at a time
End of the road? Job loss fears as BRT takes shape

By Graham Kajilwa | 38 minutes ago

End of the road? Job loss fears as BRT takes shape

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC