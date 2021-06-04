× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Sony Sugar to cease operations for six weeks for maintenance works

NEWS
By Anne Atieno | June 4th 2021
Aerial view of Sony Sugar Company workers on strike on April 1, 2019 [Caleb King'wara, Standard]

Sony Sugar Company will close its operations temporarily for six weeks.

The company plans to undergo maintenance that will start on June 7.

Managing director Stephen Ligawa said the company has in the recent past experienced frequent breakdowns, adversely affecting production and financial performance.

“In view of this situation, Sony management has made a decision to temporarily shut the facility,” said Ligawa.

After the maintenance, Ligawa said the firm hopes to achieve significant improvement in the performance of its machines, which currently are not operating to their full capacity.

He appealed to stakeholders to take note and offer them support during the exercise.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from stakeholders and further assure you of our commitment to serving you better,” Ligawa noted.

According to the management, the company has run for nine months without undergoing maintenance.

Some repairs had been done between May and August 2020 and were meant to sustain operation for six to eight months.

Ezra Okoth, the Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers secretary general appealed to the company to ensure mature cane is harvested and milled to prevent growers from incurring losses.

The secretary-general also asked farmers contracted by the company to be patient during the maintenance exercise. 

