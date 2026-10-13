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Ndindi Nyoro: You can't love Kenya and support Ruto at the same time

By Josphat Thiong’o | Oct. 13, 2026
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Ndindi Nyoro on his fallout with Ruto, opposition unity and his 2027 political ambitions. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

In a sit-down with political writer Josephat Thiong’o, Kiharu MP and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro speaks on his place within the opposition, addresses his fallout with President William Ruto, combats claims of being a mole and gives insights on his political future amid a newfound partnership with Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i.

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