× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KCB Bank MSME customers to enjoy discounted facility to help address cashflow challenges

ENTERPRISE
By Sponsored Content | May 27th 2021

KCB has introduced a discounted financing facility to boost KCB MSME customers whose operations have been adversely affected by COVID-19.

Micro, small and medium enterprises experiencing disrupted cash flows will be able to access both secured and unsecured financing for acquisition of trading assets and working capital to support business activities and preserve jobs by strengthening their resilience in the long- run. The facility has also been discounted to cushion the MSMEs from the negative effects of Covid-19.

“We are working hard to impel economic recovery with a focus on business enterprises.  This facility will enable these MSMEs to restart and rebuild as the pandemic-related restrictions continue to be lifted and recovery persists,” Said Annastacia Kimtai, Director Retail, KCB Bank Kenya.

“These business enterprises are the lifeblood of our economy; we are going the extra mile to ensure they are adequately financed to weather these testing times and contribute to economic recovery and growth.”

The beneficiaries will receive financing solutions ranging between Sh100,000 to Sh5 million and payable within 36 months. The business must be a KCB bank account holder and must have been in existence for at least six months.

KEEP READING

 Olympics pre-trials to double up as Africa Athletics Championships selections

 Kemri to conduct trials of two Covid-19 vaccines

 Copa America eyeing move to United States

 431 test positive for Covid-19 as positivity rate now at 7.4 per cent

MSMEs who take up the facility will also receive non-financial services in terms of advisory provisions and training sessions on how to navigate through the prevailing market disruptions.

“We recognize the potential MSMEs have on the economic growth in Kenya and that is why the Bank takes a keen interest to support the sector. We have been working with the county governments to provide facilities to enterprises and cooperative societies whose businesses have been affected by the slowdown in business operations.” Annastacia noted. “So far we have partnered with Laikipia and Kiambu County governments.” She said.

In October 2020, KCB also received approval for US$150 million, from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as a lead syndicator, to support the growth of the Bank’s sustainable climate finance portfolio and scale-up lending to micro, small and medium enterprises including women-owned businesses.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

The credit line has been contributing to the economic growth of the Kenyan economy by helping develop green lending and creating employment, especially for women-owned businesses.

KCB also has a wide range of SME loan products which include long term and short-term SME loans, temporary and permanent overdraft facilities, learning institutions loans, and dealer & Mpesa loans. KCB also extends Asset-based finance facilities and Insurance Premium Financing.

Interested parties should walk into any KCB branch and will be assisted by any KCB Relationship manager throughout the application process. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Share this story
WRC returns to Kenya with Sh6 billion injection to the economy
For the first time in almost two decades, World Rally Championship is coming back to Kenya in June bringing fortunes to the country.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Rumble in the mountain
Rumble in the mountain

NATIONAL

By Moses Nyamori and Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Blockchain offers lifeline to potential homeowners

By Fredrick Obura | 12 hours ago

Blockchain offers lifeline to potential homeowners
The right way to raise capital from friends and family

By Pauline Muindi | 1 day ago

The right way to raise capital from friends and family
My stint as a milk hawker prepared me for my CEO job

By Peter Muiruri | 1 day ago

My stint as a milk hawker prepared me for my CEO job
A CFO on the biggest money mistakes that tank businesses

By Winnie Makena | 2 days ago

A CFO on the biggest money mistakes that tank businesses

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC