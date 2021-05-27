× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Why tenants want to live in new houses

REAL ESTATE
By Graham Kajilwa | May 27th 2021

An interior view of a new house.[Standard]

New. This is the three-letter word that is in vogue among rental property owners.

It certainly decides how soon your houses are occupied. If a building is new, or has a newish look, then it is a key selling point.

“People want new houses. I do not know why,” says Urban Landlords and Tenants Association Secretary General Ephraim Murigo.

 Rent crisis: landlords now want evidence of tenant income loss

 Lobby roots for zero-rated household utility bills

 How 'landlord tax' will hurt tenants

 Construction boom as resurging economy creates new opportunities

It seems that Nairobi residents no longer get wooed by utilities such as water round the clock, reliable electricity or type of house.

Even before the paint dries or the contractor collects his tools, it is not a surprise to find the house already occupied.

And almost every advert of a property for sale or rent will scream ‘new’, which means it is a factor that always works in the business.

“Brand new beautiful bedsitters now letting in Lower Kabete,” reads an ad by one of the realtors in the city, where the units are renting at Sh13,500 per month.

While Mr Murigo lists security, availability of water and modern finishing as some of the reasons that attract a tenant to a new apartment or flat, he admits that it is a phenomenon that is yet to be clearly understood.

He says it has become a trend that if a house is done today, in just two weeks, it is already fully booked.

Sometimes the houses are booked even before they are completed.

“Why? Because they believe that the person doing the finishing will be mindful of how properly the house will be finished,” he says. “In my view, that is why people like new flats.”

This is what also attracts Robert Otieno whenever he is hunting for a house. The Umoja resident says while old townhouses or flats may have the basic amenities such as water and power, new apartments have new designs.

“Some of these old houses do not have master bedroom ensuite, for example,” he says.

Samuel Tiriongo, director of research and policy at Kenya Bankers Association, which does quarterly reports on real estate, agrees.

“An apartment block that was built many years ago did not factor in things like open kitchen or space…nowadays we see apartments with detached servant quarters,” he says.

He says the additions make the houses attractive.

It is also the reason behind the government’s housing agenda that has seen some of the old houses being marked for demolition so that modern apartment blocks are put up.

Buxton Estate in Mombasa County and Old Ngara Estate in Nairobi are some that will be replaced in an extensive urban renewal project in the two counties.

Another trend, says Dr Tiriongo, is that there is an upward surge for new apartments in high-end areas such as Kileleshwa where high-rise buildings were not common.

He, however, says there is a limit on what makes the apartment attractive.

“If you beyond four storeys, you will see lesser demand,” he says. “People want to live together but if it goes beyond a certain limit in terms of numbers (of occupants), you start to lose that interest.”

[email protected]

Swala la umiliki wa mali katika ndoa

Swala la umiliki wa mali katika ndoa

Involve all building professionals for ideal master plan
These professionals are trained to perform certain tasks at different levels and their roles are well-differentiated though expected to work together.
Kenya School of Law told to reduce fees
Senate committee investigating reported mass failure at the institution lamented that many students could not afford to learn at institution.

Slain businessman Mohamed Bashir was building Sh1.8b prison in Somalia
Slain businessman Mohamed Bashir was building Sh1.8b prison in Somalia

NATIONAL

By Kamore Maina

.
Micro homes a model for slum upgrade

By Thomson Reuters Foundation | 1 hour ago

Micro homes a model for slum upgrade
Involve all building professionals for ideal master plan

By Samuel Mburu | 1 hour ago

Involve all building professionals for ideal master plan
Nairobi's space shrinks under population tide

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

Nairobi’s space shrinks under population tide
What's the fair value of forced land acquisition?

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

What’s the fair value of forced land acquisition?

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

