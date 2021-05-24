× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
New dual carriage to have two toll stations

NEWS
By Julius Chepkwony | May 24th 2021
Workers on a section of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands along Waiyaki under construction on April 12, 2021 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Plans are underway to construct a 181-kilometer dual carriageway between Rironi in Limuru and Mau Summit, Nakuru.

A joint team from Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), Nakuru County engineers and physical planners made a tour of the much-awaited highway.

It was revealed that a toll station will be set up at Gilgil Weigh Bridge and another at Salgaa centre. Engineer Kefa Seda, the project manager, said the county will be required to share its traffic circulation so that it is integrated in the highway construction.

Share this story
Woman in ICU after being mauled by neighbour's dogs
A woman is lying in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital after she was mauled by a pack of dogs.
Kimunya and Kimemia fight over trees project
National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya has accused Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia’s administration of claiming ownership of projects.

