New dual carriage to have two toll stations

Workers on a section of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands along Waiyaki under construction on April 12, 2021 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Plans are underway to construct a 181-kilometer dual carriageway between Rironi in Limuru and Mau Summit, Nakuru.

A joint team from Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), Nakuru County engineers and physical planners made a tour of the much-awaited highway.

It was revealed that a toll station will be set up at Gilgil Weigh Bridge and another at Salgaa centre. Engineer Kefa Seda, the project manager, said the county will be required to share its traffic circulation so that it is integrated in the highway construction.

