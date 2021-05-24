New dual carriage to have two toll stations
NEWS
By Julius Chepkwony | May 24th 2021
Plans are underway to construct a 181-kilometer dual carriageway between Rironi in Limuru and Mau Summit, Nakuru.
A joint team from Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), Nakuru County engineers and physical planners made a tour of the much-awaited highway.
It was revealed that a toll station will be set up at Gilgil Weigh Bridge and another at Salgaa centre. Engineer Kefa Seda, the project manager, said the county will be required to share its traffic circulation so that it is integrated in the highway construction.
