× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KPA slashes rates by half to lure importers to Lamu Port

NEWS
By Benard Sanga | May 20th 2021
Aerial view of freight ship with cargo containers on the sea. [Courtesy]

Ships and importers at the Lamu Port will now pay half of the cost they incur at the port of Mombasa.

In the new tariffs published by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in a bid to lure traders to use Lamu port, stevedoring charges have also been reduced by 40 per cent.  Stevedoring is the loading or offloading of cargo from the ship.

In a notice signed by KPA acting Managing Director Salim Rashid that was released on Thursday, the loading and unloading of motor vehicles will cost 40 per cent less. 

Shore handling and wharfage services, which involve loading and discharging of domestic and transit cargo, will also attract a 40 per cent discount.

Goods dropped at Lamu by big ships before they are transported to other small ports will enjoy a 30 per cent free storage period.

KEEP READING

 President Uhuru tells off critics as he commissions Lamu Port

 President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Lamu port

 Two ships dock as Lamu Port rolls into action

 KPA union workers’ elections cancelled for the third time

"A 20-foot container will be charged Sh920 (USD10) from 31-60th day while 40ft container will attract Sh1,840 (USD20),” reads the tariff notice which indicated that transit cargo will enjoy a 30-day free period.

Thereafter, a 20ft container and 40ft container will attract Sh3,680 (USD40) and Sh7,360 (USD80) respectively.

Domestic cargo will enjoy 15 free storage days. Between the 16th and 18th day, USD30 will be charged for a 20ft container while a 40ft container will attract USD 60.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Containers staying for 27 to 35 days will attract USD40 and USD80 for 20ft and 40ft containers respectively. Thereafter, importers will pay ShSh4,140 (USD45) and Sh8,280 (USD90) for 20ft and 40ft containers respectively.

Imports and committed export empty containers will enjoy a 15-day free storage period and thereafter will attract Sh1,380 (USD15) and Sh2,070 (USD22.5) for 20ft and 40ft respectively.

Domestic motor vehicle will enjoy 15 days free storage period while transit and transhipment will enjoy 15 days and 30 day free storage period respectively.

KRA has installed both the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) and Simba Systems to ensure the 24-hour clearance.

KRA chairman Francis Muthaura said they will also give highly concessionary rate in a bid to attract business to the new facility.

He said paperless customs clearance will ensure the decision-making process is quick, transparent and simplified thereby reducing the time and cost of doing business.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Sputnik Vaccine Row: Government banned private importation with nearly 74,000 doses in the country

Kenya - France deals to help fight terror and graft

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

Share this story
MPs’ say on the hot bhang debate
Of late, there has been an increased pressure on the Kenyan Government to legalise the cultivation, use and sale of bhang.
Kenya has run out of Covid-19 vaccines, CS Kagwe admits
So far, a total of 948,980 people have received the Covid-19 jab.

MOST READ

I did not consult people of Kipipiri, says flip-flopping Kimunya
I did not consult people of Kipipiri, says flip-flopping Kimunya

POLITICS

By Patrick Vidija

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Maize prices drop as border trade booms

By Titus Too | 21 hours ago

Maize prices drop as border trade booms
Two ships dock as Lamu Port rolls into action

By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja | 21 hours ago

Two ships dock as Lamu Port rolls into action
Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation

By Fredrick Obura | 1 day ago

Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation
Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts

By Kamau Muthoni | 1 day ago

Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC