×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hotels still counting losses a year after Covid-19 broke out

By Fredrick Obura | March 14th 2021 at 08:00:00 GMT +0300

A restaurant made of Makuti at Jacyjoka Apartments in Mombasa.

Veteran hotelier and investor Janet Chamia was filled with dread when news broke last year that a highly infectious and deadly virus was spreading fast globally.

Soon enough, she became a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic as governments around the world put in place measures such as lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

Ms Chamia, the proprietor of Jacyjoka Holiday Apartments in the upmarket Nyali area, Mombasa County, says she lost foreign business after guests from overseas had to be evacuated back to their homes.

“We have consistent marketing campaigns in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe. By the time the lockdown was put in place in early 2020, we were enjoying excellent occupancy,” she tells Weekend Business.

“I kept my staff for two months with full pay despite having zero occupancy and when things didn’t improve, I had to reluctantly ask them to take unpaid leave. The only thing I did for them was to continue remitting their National Hospital Insurance Fund and National Social Security Fund contributions,” she says.

Read More

Out of 15 permanent staff, Chamia was left with two to run her boutique hotel.

“Things are steadying up after the lifting of the lockdown and the introduction of health protocols that we are observing. Local guests are streaming back with many international arrivals being noted here,” she says.

Chamia is also the Mombasa County chairperson for Kenya Association for Women in Tourism.

Apart from the hotel business she also owns a tour company, which is still experiencing huge challenges from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some distance away in Malindi, Kilifi County, Maureen Awuor, the General Manager of Ocean Beach Hotel also recounts the disruption brought by the virus.

She recalls that immediately restrictions to contain the virus were announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2020, she had to put most of her staff on unpaid leave. The lucky few who were retained had to contend with half pay.

In a phone interview, Ms Awuor says it was not only her staff that got a rude shock but also the whole chain such as farmers, and several suppliers who depend on the hotel to make money. 

The situation is not much better at the moment compared to 2019 and 2018 as international tourists, known for paying top dollar, have not started flowing back yet.

Domestic tourists are not spending as much as before since many were also impacted economically by the pandemic.

The problem is made worse by the 10pm-4am curfew that has affected bar and restaurant business at the hotel.

“We have not been able to offer game safaris as was the norm before Covid-19 struck. All our vehicles are grounded at the parking yard,” Awuor says.

“We are, however, banking on positive trends like the availability of Covid-19 vaccines which will give travellers the confidence to travel to our destination.

“We are slowly getting back to our feet but the recovery is not yet to expectation,” she adds.

The other worry for the sector is the increase in operation costs. To abide by health restrictions, hospitality facilities have to incur costs such as fumigation, buying thermometers and face masks, which is affecting the already dwindling earnings.

A survey conducted by Central Bank of Kenya between January 12 and 15 this year showed continued recovery of the hospitality industry from the severe disruptions due to Covid containment measures.

It showed 97 per cent of hotels sampled across the country were operating in December 2020 and January 2021 compared to 96 per cent in November, mainly reflecting the continued easing of restrictions and increased compliance with the health protocols.

Employment in the sector continued to recover towards the pre-Covid (February 2020) levels, averaging 60 per cent in December 2020 and 57 per cent in January 2021 compared to 53 per cent in November and 37 per cent in May.

Local guests continue to support accommodation and restaurant services in the sector.

On average, under the existing conditions, about 50 per cent of hotels expect to attain normal levels of operations by end of this year.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Tourism Hotel Industry COVID-19 Holidays
Share this story
Previous article
Police probe assault of minors in Nairobi
Next article
Blak Blad shock Mwamba RFC in Kenya Cup

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

African economies likely to rebound 3.4 per cent this year, AfDB says
African economies likely to rebound 3.4 per cent this year, AfDB says

LATEST STORIES

Superstar Obiri fires warning shots
Superstar Obiri fires warning shots

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

3 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

10 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

11 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

13 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How China upstaged Russia to become a global powerhouse

How China upstaged Russia to become a global powerhouse

XN Iraki 1 hour ago
Smart ways people spend money to save money

Smart ways people spend money to save money

Lolita Bunde 2 hours ago
Ex-warder risked his job to keep Raila and Ida in touch

Ex-warder risked his job to keep Raila and Ida in touch

Renson Mnyamwezi 8 hours ago
When a President goes missing…

When a President goes missing…

Brian Otieno 8 hours ago

More stories

CS defends trade deal with Britain

By Vivianne Wandera
CS defends trade deal with Britain

Hospitality industry sheds Sh166.3b foreign currency

By Dominic Omondi
Hospitality industry sheds Sh166.3b foreign currency

OECD sees growth for global economy

By Frankline Sunday
OECD sees growth for global economy

Uhuru issues executive orders on coffee, tea reforms

By PSCU
Uhuru issues executive orders on coffee, tea reforms

Global investors continue to pour money into equity funds

By Reuters
Global investors continue to pour money into equity funds

Former ministry accountant loses Sh200m assets

By Paul Ogemba
Former ministry accountant loses Sh200m assets

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.